This budget projector has a cool feature even some 4K models don't offer

Blitzwolf BW-VP8 business projector - $99 at Banggood

(£72.53/AU$132.75)

An HD projector with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB ports and an HDMI connector for less than $100 is a pretty good bargain indeed. Add in a legacy VGA port, an audio port, the ability to mount it on the ceiling and AV-in and you have a solid budget projector.View Deal

If you’re looking for budget business projector that doesn’t come with a massive price tag, you can’t go wrong with the BW-VP8 from Blitzwolf.

The company is one of many challenger brands that have emerged from mainland China over the past few years and usually ply their trade on ecommerce sites (in this case, Banggood).

What makes this projector particularly interesting is the presence of 802.11ac (otherwise known as Wi-Fi 5) and Bluetooth 5.0. In practice, this means better connectivity over larger distances, higher data transfer rates and other QoS (quality of service) improvements.

In terms of specifications, it’s ahead of what we’d expect from a device that costs less than $100. This is an HD projector with a native resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and the manufacturer claims it has a brightness of up to 6000 lumens and 2000:1 contract ratio (although we have not verified this).

You should be able to cast pictures to it using either a cable (for iOS systems) or wirelessly (on Android systems). Note, it also has a single 4W speaker and supports a number of audio formats.

However, don’t expect a visual miracle; this is no short throw projector, so you will need to be at least 1 meter away in order to cast a focused picture. You will also need to manually tweak the Keystone correction.

Bear in mind