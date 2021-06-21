Thinking of a move to M1? Here's the best Apple M1 Macs and iPad Pro deals on Prime Day

With Prime Day deals now live, you may be thinking of moving from your Intel Mac or A-Series iPad to an M1 model.

As Amazon Prime Day has now begun, there's plenty of deals with M1 Macs and iPad Pro devices that may tempt you to upgrade now, and ignore the rumors of the upcoming M1X or M2 chips and the performance improvements they may bring.

As of today, you can reap the benefits of the powerful performance that the M1 chip brings, such as the MacBook Air and the Mac mini, ready for the upcoming update of macOS Monterey.

We've also included the Magic Keyboard attachment for the M1 iPad Pro models here, just in case you want the experience of using it as a laptop, but within an iPad.

If your Intel Mac is wearing a bit thin and you're not interested in what might happen in the next few months, the performance gains you can reap now can make a big difference for a big saving thanks to Prime Day.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Best M1 Apple US deals

MacBook Pro M1 (2020, 256GB): $1,299 $1099 at Amazon

Save $200 - The first MacBook Pro to go M1, here you get an 8-core CPU with up to 17 hours of battery life, with a 13-inch screen to boot and macOS Big Sur ready to go. The main difference between this and the MacBook Air M1, is the presence of a fan for any crucial 4K video editing, alongside the TouchBar, which replaced the function key row for a strip of OLED functions.View Deal

MacBook Air M1 (2020, Gold, 256GB): $899 $799 at Amazon

Save $100 - To pardon a pun, the gold standard of Apple's M1 MacBook line here, you get the much improved keyboard, a 13-inch Retina Display and a 17-hour battery that can handle most tasks. It's a surprisingly powerful workhorse that will constantly surprise you in how it will manage tasks and gaming all at once.View Deal

Mac mini M1 (2020, 8GB, 512GB SSD): $899 $799 at Amazon

Save $100 - The first desktop M1 Mac to arrive, think of this as the equivalent of the MacBook Air. A powerful machine that can handle 4K video in Final Cut Pro, or run a game through the Mac App Store with ease, even with 8GB of RAM.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12 (2021, 256GB): $1,199 $1,099 at Amazon

Save $100 - You're getting a 256GB iPad Pro 2021 for the same price as a 128GB version with this particular Prime Day iPad deal at Amazon. That's a great little saving, even though some would have preferred it on the baseline model. Still, with a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display and powerful M1 chip, it's nice to have some extra storage for all those files.View Deal

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Generation) and iPad Air (4th Generation): $299.99 $266.69 on Amazon

Save $33.30 - A fantastic all-rounder, with backlit keys and a multi-touch trackpad so you can pinch-in and pinch-out on photos, web pages and much more. This connects to the iPad through the smart connector on the back of the tablet, so you only need to snap it on, and you're ready to work.View Deal

Best Apple M1 UK deals

MacBook Pro M1 (2020, 256GB): £1,299 £1152 at Amazon

Save £147 - Here you get an 8-core CPU with up to 17 hours of battery life, alongside a 13-inch retina display and macOS Big Sur pre-installed, ready to go. The main difference between this and the MacBook Air M1, is the presence of a fan for any crucial 4K video editing, alongside the Touch Bar, which replaced the function key row for a strip of OLED functions.View Deal

M1 MacBook Air (256GB): £999 £893 at Amazon

Save £100 - Amazon is offering the M1 MacBook Air for just £893 for now. You're getting the entry-level 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD configuration here, with Apple's monster M1 chip at the helm, with a fantastic long-lasting battery and the acclaimed redesigned keyboard.View Deal

Mac mini M1 (2020, 8GB, 512GB SSD): £899 £785 at Amazon

Save £114 - The first desktop M1 Mac to arrive that packs a punch in its small design. A powerful machine that can handle 4K video in iMovie, or edit and compile a podcast through GarageBand with ease, even with 8GB of RAM.View Deal

2021 iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2TB): £1,999 £1899.06 at Amazon

This is one expensive iPad, but that's a saving of £100 if you want the absolute top-tier iPad Pro for 2021. That's a huge 2TB of space, which we think you'll struggle to fill even if you're using this tablet on a daily basis.



iPad Pro Magic Keyboard (12.9-inch): £349.00 £199.00 at Amazon

Save £150 - If you find yourself doing a lot of work on your iPad Pro, this Magic Keyboard attachment will do the job. With backlit keys, a trackpad and even an extra USB-C port for accessories, it's a great companion for your iPad, especially at almost half off the original price.



