Sony may announce a small, but premium Xperia XZ1 at IFA 2017

Sony is prone to updating its range of smartphones every six months, but it has been almost a full year since we’ve seen a small yet premium handset from the company and rumors suggest the Xperia XZ1 Compact will be the next in line and announced at IFA 2017.

It’s expected Sony will announce the Xperia X1, Xperia XZ1 and the Xperia XZ1 Compact at its August 31 show, with the latter of those devices being released soon after.

A post on the Esato Forums – supplied by a source called josephnero who has been consistent on Sony mobile rumors in the past, including the release of the Xperia XA1 at MWC 2017 – suggests the XZ1 Compact will be available just 10 days after the announcement.

Later this month

That would mark September 10 as the release date for the Xperia XZ1 Compact.

Where exactly the device will be released on that day is unclear. It may be that only the US or Europe get the device at that time or it may be a release limited to Sony’s home market of Japan.

What’s also unclear at the moment is the name of the device in question.

Recent leaks and rumors suggest the phone will be called the Xperia XZ1 Compact, but there was never a Xperia XZ Compact with the last premium but small phone from Sony called the Xperia X Compact.