Sony enters under Rs 30k smartphone league with its Xperia XA1 Ultra

After unveiling it’s flagship smartphone Xperia XZ Premium, Sony has launched its mid-ranger Xperia XA1 Ultra today in India. The smartphone was first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress earlier this year alongside the Xperia XA1, which is already up for sale in India at Rs 19,990.

Priced at Rs 29,990, the Xperia XA1 Ultra will be available across all Sony Centres and major offline retail stores in the country. You’ll find it in White, Black and Gold colour variants.

The Xperia XA1 Ultra comes packed in a polycarbonate shell with the iconic slate shaped Xperia design. It comes in a phablet sized form-factor having a 6-inch full HD (1080p) edge-to-edge IPS display with undefined version of Gorilla Glass protection on top. Despite being priced at around 30k, the smartphone is devoid of a fingerprint sensor. Although, it carries a dedicated camera shutter button and a silver power and lock key on the right.

The display and other features are quite similar to the Xperia XA1, which comes in a smaller form factor. The specifications include an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processor clocked at 2.3GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

On the camera front, the XA1 Ultra offers a 23MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection, laser autofocus and LED flash accompanied by a 16MP front camera with OIS.

The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android Nougat and supports 4G and VoLTE. It has a 2700mAh battery that comes with fast charging support and also has Sony’s proprietary intelligent charging feature for prolonged battery life. It basically learns from your charging habits and adapts accordingly. Customers will get a quick charger UCH-12 in the box.

Connectivity features include A-GNSS (GPS + GLONASS), WiFi Miracast, Bluetooth 4.2, Google Cast, NFC and USB Type-C port for data syncing and charging.