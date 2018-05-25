Sony accidentally leaks new high-end televisions

A new fleet of high-end televisions from Sony have appeared briefly on the firm's own website.

Users on AVS Forum spied evidence of a new fleet of premium TV models that appear to have been accidentally leaked from Sony’s own e-support page.

Sony released a list of its Android TVs potentially affected by a minor software issue it was investigating - including four model numbers that hadn’t yet been announced.

The page has since been updated to remove the model numbers in question, which included the XBR-55A9F, XBR-65A9F, XBR-65Z9F, and XBR-75Z9F.

A lot of TVs

2018 is already starting to look like a bumper year for Sony’s Bravia televisions, with a wide range of both high and lower-end sets, from the entry-point 4K XF80 / XF85 TVs all the way up to Sony’s latest AF8 OLED , released this month.

Two of the leaked models seem to be the next iterations of Sony's recently released AF8 OLED models (XBR-55A8F and XBR-65A8F), which we reviewed earlier this month.

We imagine these successors will be making use of the heft of the new Sony X1 Ultimate processor - unveiled at CES back in January - boasting double the processing power of its previous flagship chip, the X1 Extreme.

There’s no official word on the leaked televisions so far, but seeing as Sony’s support team seem to be working directly with the new sets, it likely won’t be too long before we hear more.