Sharp boosts printer security with new launches

In an effort to help accelerate the growth of the technology-driven workplace, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) has introduced a new line of its Advanced and Essential Series multifunction printers.

The eleven new models include seven that are available now with four models that will be available in early summer 2019. All of the new models come with an easy-to-use touchscreen display and now Sharp has added new features for conversational AI cloud integration and security enhancements.

The new MFP Voice feature, powered by Amazon Alexa, allows users to interact with their printer by using simple voice commands. Support for clouds services has also been expanded with the addition of Box and Dropbox.

Users will also now be able to directly print PDF files from a variety of sources thanks to Adobe's Embedded Print Engine. Administrators will even be able to add new applications and update existing ones through Sharp's new Application Portal which will be available in spring 2019.

Enhanced security

Both the new colour Advanced and Essentials Series deliver leading edge security features including firmware attack prevention and a self-recovery capability which can detect any malicious intrusions and restore the machines firmware back to its original state.

A whitelisting feature has also been added to protect the machines' file systems from unauthorised access.

Vice President of Product Management at SIICA Shane Coffey explained the company's motivation for launching its latest line of multifunction printers, saying:

“This is an exciting time at Sharp, as we roll out a new line of color workgroup MFPs that offer greater integration, enhanced workflow capability, and voice integration to meet the demands of today’s technology-driven workplace. Our focus continues to be to provide quality MFPs that deliver superior productivity, performance and ease-of-use. We’re proud to continue that tradition with this new lineup of color Advanced and Essentials series models.”

The MX-3071, MX-3571 and MX-4071 from the Advanced Series and the MX-2651, MX-3051, MX-3551, and the MX-4051 from the Essentials Series are available now with four additional models joining the lineup in early summer 2019.