Serie A live stream: how to watch every 2020/21 fixture online from anywhere

Juventus have now won a barely believable nine Scudetti on the spin, but their most recent triumph proved much more difficult than the others, just a single point separating them from a resurgent Inter Milan. An change could be in the air for the 2020/21 season - follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Serie A online and live stream every match from Italy's top league wherever you are.

Last term was too close for the liking of Juve's board, which responded by sacking Maurizio Sarri after just one season at the helm, and installing club legend Andrea Pirlo as his replacement. Style and adulation he has in spades, but Pirlo is a complete managerial novice who once famously said that a job in coaching had no appeal. Could such a risky appointment prove the fatal error that finally sees the Coppa Campioni d'Italia escape from Turin?

2020/21 Serie A cheat sheet In the UK, Serie A matches are being aired by Premier Sports, while in the US you can tune in on ESPN or use a service like fuboTV to get access to RAI's North American channel. Full streaming and TV viewing details are listed below - and you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are by trying ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days.

Antonio Conte, the Inter manager, is the man who led Juventus to the first of those nine league titles, and his side looks the likeliest to wrestle the trophy out of the Old Lady's fingers. Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez have struck up a wonderful partnership up front, and the Nerazzurri are much easier on the eye than Juventus, whose players too often appear starstruck by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Atalanta and Lazio weren't too far off the pace last season either. Lazio's Ciro Immobile did the seemingly impossible by outscoring Ronaldo in 2019/20 - by five, no less - and Atalanta's exploits in the last campaign, in which they came within a whisker of the Champions League semi-finals - a competition they'd never qualified for before, made them the sweethearts of Europe. Long may the fairy tale continue!

But just look at some of the names in the chasing pack. Roma, AC Milan and Napoli, each of which are loaded with more than enough talent to mount their own title challenges, which could make Serie A the most open and unpredictable top-flight league in Europe. Don't miss another second of the action - read on as we explain how to live stream Serie A and watch all action from the Italian top table of football.

English football too? Here's how to watch a Premier League live stream

If you're abroad and can't bear to miss out on watching live Serie A coverage from your home country, you should bear in mind that many of the services and websites you normally use to watch Italian football are geo-blocked.

But don't sweat it. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into Serie A fixtures as you normally would, no matter where you are in the world - it's really easy and perhaps most importantly, ultra-affordable.

Try ExpressVPN today and get 3-months FREE with this deal ExpressVPN is our #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. That's thanks to its speed, security and sheer ease-of-use. Plus, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.



View Deal

Premier Sports has the broadcasting rights for Italian top flight football in the UK, and is showing every game from every round of the action on Premier Sports 1 and 2, and sister channel FreeSports. The channels are available on TV from £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media, and there's also a streaming-only option available, costing £9.99 for the full works including LaLiga TV and BoxNation. Out of the UK but want to watch your usual Serie A live stream? Just follow the VPN route as described above and you'll be up and running in no time.

Serie A live stream: how to watch Italian soccer in the US

In the US, ESPN is the capo dei capi of all things Serie A, boasting a packed schedule of games - most of which are available through its ESPN+ streaming service, so you don't even have to think about cable. Select matches are being aired in Spanish on linear TV by way of the ESPN Deportes channel, while ESPN and ESPN2 have also picked up the odd fixture in the past, so keep an eye on the latest to see what's being aired where. On top of this, Italian national broadcaster RAI has an North American off-shoot - RAI Italia America - which is available on most major cable networks including AT&T, Verizon, and Optimum. You can also get involved through OTT service fuboTV, which is designed to be a complete cable replacement and offers packages from $54.99 a month - though its FREE 1-week trial means you can check it out for nothing.

How to live stream Serie A soccer in Canada

TLN and online sports streaming upstart DAZN share the rights to live Serie A matches in Canada for the 2020/21 season. DAZN costs $20 a month or you can save a few bucks by signing up for a $150 annual subscription, and it also offers the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League. But best of all, it offers a FREE 1-month trial of its full service, so you can watch a good chunk of Serie A fixtures without dropping a dime. It's also widely compatible, with the dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you're outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route outlined above and log in with the same details you would back home.

How to live stream Serie A soccer in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Italian football in Australia, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports, which has the exclusive live coverage rights to Serie A for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't, though, as great value streaming service Kayo Sports will get you access to all things beIN Sports and Serie A without a lengthy pay TV subscription. Kayo is available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. beIN Sports also has its own streaming platform, but whatever option you choose, rest assured that you'll be able to access it wherever you are - thanks to our top VPN pick.

How to watch Serie A in New Zealand

Subscription service Sky Sports is the sole rights holders for live coverage of Serie A in New Zealand this season. If you're looking to stream the coverage live to your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

In India, Sony Six and Sony ESPN will once again broadcast Italian football live for the 2020/21 season. Subscribers wanting to live stream games on-the-go can download the comprehensive SONY LIV mobile app.