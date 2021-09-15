Samsung’s new webcam monitor looks ideal for working from home

Samsung has announced its new 24-inch webcam monitor, the S40VA, which appears to be geared to facilitate the new working-from-home lifestyle many of us have found ourselves in.

Whether you’re using Zoom, Google Meet, or other video calling services, the built-in webcam of this monitor should offer good image quality thanks to its 2.0-megapixel FHD webcam and 24-inch 1080p panel display.

The webcam is infrared and supports Windows Hello face authentication, which allows you to log into Windows 10 by just looking at the webcam. The monitor also features 2W dual speakers and microphone. And, to tickle the fancy of gamers, the S40VA has a 75hz refresh rate and supports AMD’s FreeSync.

Thanks to the webcam’s pop-up design, forget having to put black tape over the camera due to privacy concerns.

Instead, the S40VA’s webcam pops up when ready to use, and you can simply push it down when you’re finished. The monitor can also be positioned according to what’s most comfortable for you.

Ports a-plenty

The Samsung S40VA has a variety of ports: a D-Sub port, one Display Port 1.2, one HDMI 1.4 port and two USB 3.0 hub ports. These make the monitor to work as a USB hub, allowing you to plug in a plethora of devices to your PC via the monitor. Port shortages won’t be a problem here.

If you like the sound of this, it’s available now in the US, Europe, South Korea, and South East Asia. We’ve contacted Samsung to find out the pricing details.