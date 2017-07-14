Samsung's Bixby could find its voice next week, as launch looms closer

Samsung Bixby could finally be finding its voice next week, if a leak on Reddit is anything to go by.

Samsung’s digital assistant was originally supposed to be launching with the Galaxy S8, with Samsung even going so far as to put a dedicated button on the side of the flagship phone to activate it. Months have passed, and users in English speaking regions are yet to hear Bixby’s dulcet tones.

Now that all looks likely to change. The Reddit post from user Bixbyguy shows a screenshot of an email claiming that the Bixby voice launch will be on July 18. When the original post went up, it reportedly had information for how to market the phone using Bixby as a feature, lending credence to its authenticity.

Retail ready

Bixbyguy seems to have since taken the post down and replace it with a much more pared back post, with a narrow slither of the original screenshot, just showing the title and the phrase: “The long awaited Bixby Voice launches Tuesday, 7/18. Below are a few tasks we need to complete to ensure we are retail ready!”

As this is Reddit, we do have to take the news with a pinch of salt, but given that in the comments users are saying that on Korean S8’s (which already have Bixby voice in Korean) there is now an option to select a female American voice, we think it’s quite likely to be true.

Via Phone Arena