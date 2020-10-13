Rubrik data loss protection

Despite being a relatively newcomer to the field, Rubrik has consistently been named one of the best data protection companies in recent years. It offers a wide range of data management services, with a focus on data protection, ransomware mobility, and regulatory compliance.

As part of our search for the best data loss prevention services , we decided to complete a full Rubrik evaluation. In the rest of this article, you will find information about the company’s plans and pricing, main services and features, customer care, and more.

Rubrik is a highly-rated data protection company (Image credit: Rubrik)

Plans and pricing

Like most large data protection service providers, Rubrik focuses on developing custom solutions tailored to your exact needs. Because of this, it doesn’t openly advertise its prices. However, we scoured the web for pricing information, and reports suggest that the company’s services start from around $100,000 per year.

In terms of its plans and pricing, Rubrik offers everything you would expect from a major data management company. This includes high-quality, enterprise-level data protection, ransomware protection and recovery, and secure data migration from legacy systems to efficient cloud-based storage.

Fortunately, there is a full demo of the company’s software available for you to review. You will have to provide some personal details to view this, but it’s a great way to get a feel for what’s on offer. If you would like to find out more about pricing and exactly what services you and your company need, you will have to contact the Rubrik sales team.

Rubrik offers various data control solutions (Image credit: Rubrik)

How it works

Since Rubrik offers custom solutions tailored to each individual company, it works slightly differently for each individual user. However, there are a few things in common, such as the company’s intuitive dashboard, the processes involved with performing certain actions, and the best way to secure your data.

Once you’ve had a consultation with the Rubrik team and developed a data protection solution, you will gain access to the company’s native management dashboard. Then, all data and other important information can easily be imported using the platform’s API functionality.

You will be able to sort by data type, location, and more directly from your dashboard. You can also set specific parameters to determine how often data is backed up, how many backups are stored, and how they are stored. Where required, backups can be securely stored via the cloud. Once again, though, the exact features you have access to will depend on your company needs.

Rubrik uses a very intuitive management dashboard (Image credit: Rubrik)

Features and services

Rubrik’s data protection services are backed by a selection of impressive features. We’ve listed a few of the best below.

One of the standout features of Rubrik’s service is its continuous data protection. Using innovative new technology, the company logs changes as they happen, allowing you to create a full backup from any point in time.

Since Rubrik uses continuous data protection, it’s extremely easy to restore a full backup following a ransomware infection. Basically, you will be able to recover the latest clean version of your data from before the attack occurred.

The consequences of a sensitive data breach can be grave, especially if you’ve been attacked by a hacker or other party specifically aiming to steal information. Rubrik includes a range of measures to ensure your sensitive data is highly secure and protected against data breaches.

Rubrik’s continuous data protection features mean you will be able to recover data from any point in time (Image credit: Rubrik)

Support and customer care

Rubrik receives excellent reviews across the web, suggesting that it provides a high level of post sales customer care. For example, TrustRadius gives the company a score of 9/10 based on 84 reviews. The individual support rating was 8.8, which is excellent.

Additionally, Capterra, another popular review site, gives Rubrik 4.7/5 from 33 reviews. G2 also gives the company 4.7 stars based on 34 reviews.

Rubrik also excels in terms of actual customer support and educational material. You will be able to access 24/7 global technical support by logging in to the support portal. What’s more, there are numerous resources available to help you get the most out of your time working with the company’s data protection solutions.

Rubrik offers 24/7 technical support (Image credit: Rubrik)

The competition

Rubrik certainly offers high-quality data protection and data loss prevention services, but you should still explore your options. There are numerous other service providers available which may be better suited to your needs.

For example, Actifio focuses on streamlined enterprise-level data protection solutions. It uses unique data pipeline technology to ensure important information is always available, and reports suggest it’s an excellent company to work with.

Another great choice is Cohesity, which focuses on ease of use and providing streamlined, efficient data protection solutions. It’s touted as one of the more affordable providers available, and almost every online review paints an extremely positive picture.

Final verdict

All things considered, Rubrik deserves its reputation as one of the most reliable data protection service providers around. It offers high-quality data loss prevention services, including continuous backup and recovery, highly secure storage for sensitive data, migration from legacy storage to the cloud, and ransomware recovery.

Along with this, Rubrik provides great customer care and has received excellent reviews across the web. It’s very easy to get started with, and the intuitive native management dashboard is exceptional.

The bottom line: Rubrik is certainly worth considering if you want high-quality data protection services you can rely on to secure your sensitive information.

