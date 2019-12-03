Qualcomm: Get ready, the 5G future is here

5G networks are set for an even greater explosion over the next few years than expected as more devices begin shipping with the latest technology, Qualcomm’s chief has predicted.

Speaking at the company’s Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon laid out some far-reaching goals as the company looks to provide 5G connectivity across the world.

Amon noted how there are currently 325 operators in 109 countries across the world already investing in 5G, and that “significant 5G coverage” is certainly possible by the end of 2021.

5G future

Amon highlighted how 5G is already bringing a wide range of benefits to users worldwide, who are enjoying faster connectivity speeds for enhanced browsing, video streaming and gaming, But 5G can also bring advantages to the wider world through the Internet of Things, in areas such as public safety, traffic management and smart energy usage.

But it is in mobile devices that 5G will initially make it’s mark, with Qualcomm looking to be the catalyst behind that.

“One year ago we were talking about the 5G future,” Amon said, “it's amazing the amount of progress we were able to make this year.”

“2020 will be the year of scale for 5G,” Amon declared, introducing major partners such as Nokia and Verizon to show how developed the company’s 5G ecosystem is.

Qualcomm is forecasting 200 million 5G subscribers worldwide by the end of 2020 as more and more devices ship with the necessary hardware, but this number is set to skyrocket over the coming years.

Amon said that Qualcomm is anticipating 1.4 billion 5G smartphone shipments by 2022, and that by 2025, there will be 2.8 billion 5G connections across the world, bringing reliable, fast internet connections to users across the world.