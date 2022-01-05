PSVR 2 vs PSVR: is it worth upgrading to Sony’s next-gen virtual reality headset?

Audio player loading…

Sony’s PSVR 2 is set to launch towards the end of 2022 if supply chain issues can be avoided. But how does it compare to the Japanese giant’s first foray into virtual reality, the PlayStation VR headset?

In a nutshell, the PlayStation VR2 – as it’s officially called – is set to provide a dramatic improvement over the original PSVR’s fairly underwhelming specs, which Sony says will provide a more immersive experience that will allow players to escape into game worlds like never before.

But if you already own the PSVR, which was released on October 13, 2016, how does Sony’s next-gen virtual reality headset stack up against its predecessor? Let’s compare the two below, and ultimately decide whether PSVR 2 will be worth the upgrade when it releases later this year.

Sony hasn’t revealed the price of the PSVR 2 yet, but we can refer to the original PlayStation VR’s launch for a vague idea of where the next-gen headset might fall when it comes to price.

The original price for a full PSVR bundle was $499 (£399, about AU$650); however, that’s considerably more than consumers may want to pay, especially if they have already shelled out on a PS5 which is $499 (£449 / AU$795).

The price of the PSVR has dropped considerably since its release, and the starter bundle now retails for $200 / £259 / AU$420. This is slightly cheaper than the price of the hugely popular Oculus Quest 2 which typically sells for £299 / $299 / AU$479, but that’s not a surprise considering the age of Sony’s headset.

With the PSVR 2 set to boast impressive specs, we’re not expecting to see Sony’s new headset drop below the initial $499 price tag from 2016, and expect it may fall into a higher bracket than the previous model.

PSVR 2 vs PSVR: design and features

Much like the price of the PSVR 2, we still haven’t actually seen what Sony’s next-gen headset looks like yet, though we have had a guess. We have all the technical specifications now at least, but nothing when it comes to dimensions and weight, which is fairly important for a device that sits on your head.

We do know some things, though. It comes with two new controllers, the PlayStation VR2 Sense, which includes adaptive trigger and haptic feedback support. It also uses a 4K HDR OLED panel, with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye. The refresh rate is 90Hz - 120Hz, with a field of view of 110 degrees, as well as foveated rendering.

The new sensory features of PSVR 2, as Sony dubs it, combine eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the PSVR 2 Sense controller to create a deeper feeling of immersion. A built-in motor in the headset will add an additional tactile element, that can replicate your character’s pulse during tense moments, or the rush of objects passing by your head.

Sony’s new virtual reality headset will thankfully reduce the number of wires, with PSVR 2 only requiring a single cable, but sadly it isn’t wireless like the Oculus Quest 2. It’s also unclear whether the PSVR 2 will include a breaker box like the original, but we're hoping it connects directly to the PS5 this time around.

PSVR 2 vs PSVR: specs

PSVR 2, as you might expect, is far more capable than the original headset, and is also being powered by the PS5. Sony shared the full specs of the PlayStation VR2 at CES 2022, which you can find below.

PSVR 2 specs Display Method OLED Panel resolution 2000 x 2040 per eye Panel refresh rate 90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation Adjustable Field of View Approx. 110 degrees Sensors Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)) Cameras 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking, IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback Vibration on headset Communication with PS5 USB Type-C Audio Input: Built-in microphone, Output: Stereo headphone jack

Compare the PSVR 2 specs to the original PSVR, and it’s clear that Sony’s new headset is a generational leap over Sony’s first effort. The panel resolution is, in particular, drastically lower than PSVR 2’s, which thankfully is greatly improved. You can see the PSVR’s full specs below.

PSVR specs Display Method OLED Panel resolution 960x 1080 per eye Panel refresh rate 90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation Adjustable Field of View Approx. 100 degrees Sensors Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)) Cameras N/A Feedback N/A Communication with PS5 Via an adapter Audio Input: Built-in microphone, Output: Stereo headphone jack VR headset dimensions Approx. 187×185×277 mm (width × height × length, excludes largest projection, headband at the shortest). Approx. 600g (excluding cable). Processor unit Approx. 150 x 39 x 114mm (width × height × length, excludes largest projection). Approx. 300g.

PSVR 2 vs PSVR: games

Sony has already revealed the first game for PSVR 2, Horizon Call of the Mountain, which sees Guerilla Games’ popular Horizon series get its own VR spin-off. A number of games are in development for Sony’s new headset, too, and we’d expect to see many of the most popular VR games, like Beat Saber, get upgraded versions that take advantage of the PlayStation VR2 and PS5’s more powerful hardware.

It’s worth noting that the older PSVR headset is backward compatible with the PS5 if you request a free adaptor from Sony. If you’re not bothered about having the latest specs, then, it could be worth picking up the last-gen version on the cheap to see whether virtual reality, in general, is something you enjoy and sample previous releases.

We don’t know whether the PSVR 2 will let you play older PSVR games on it, but we sincerely hope that it is indeed backward capability. It’s almost certain you won’t be able to play PSVR 2 specific games on the PlayStation VR, though.

PSVR 2 vs PSVR: verdict

It’s clear that Sony’s PSVR 2 is a big step up from the original device, then, but whether or not it will capture a large enough audience is another thing, especially as PlayStation 5 consoles are still incredibly hard to buy. PSVR wasn’t exactly a massively popular add-on, selling around 6 million units in total, though it was clearly successful enough to continue with its journey into virtual reality.

The PSVR 2 will certainly appeal to those who are already on board with VR, and with an impressive specs list and some clever features, Sony’s second attempt to make virtual reality more mainstream could pay off.