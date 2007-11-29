Waterproof MP3 player likes a quick dip

These days there's no shortage of waterproof gadgets for bringing sweet music into the shower, but none can be as elegant as Twinbird's MP3-loving Zabady from Japan.

The ¥21,000 (£93) player can handle boring old audio CDs as well as disks burned with new-fangled MP3 and WMA files; just not the type with DRM slapped on. The most useful feature is a USB port inside the sealed case that allows the Zabady to play back tunes from a connected drive of up to 2GB.

Dunkable tunes

IPX7 waterproofing means the player is not only splash-resistant, but can also survive immersion in 1m of water for up to half an hour, although we imagine you'd have trouble making much use of it in those circumstances.

The 900g player has an LCD for displaying track information from digital files and its rechargeable battery can outlast even the longest soaks, as it's good for about four hours of CD playback.