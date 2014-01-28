Fuji unveils SLR-style CSC

The X-T1 has the same sensor and processor as the X-E2

Fuji has unveiled the X-T1, a new line its X-series compact system cameras, following a brief teaser campaign and shot a sequence of leaks.

Internally the Fuji X-T1 is the same as the Fuji X-E2, having the same 16.3-million-pixel X-Trans CMOS II sensor and EXR Processor II, however the external shape is different with more control dials on the top-plate and a new electronic viewfinder.

In a first for Fuji's X-series, the X-T1 is also weather-sealed and can be used at temperatures down to -10C.

The first weather-sealed X-series

Real-time viewfinder

Fuji has given the X-T1 a 0.5-inch 2.36-million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder with, the company claims, the world's highest magnification (0.77x) for a digital camera. In addition, the viewfinder has class-leading lag of just 0.005sec, that's 10x faster than the EVF in the Fuji X-E2.

The display has three modes: Full, in which the image fills the EVF, Normal with the shooting settings around the edges and Dual which allows the regular view and an enlarged manual focus area can be seen simultaneously with Digital Split Image or Focus Peak Highlight displaying on the enlarged section.

EVF and a flippy screen

Furthermore, when the camera is rotated to shoot portrait format images the interface automatically rotates in Full and Normal display mode for easier viewing.

In addition, there's a tilting 3-inch 1,040,000-dot LCD screen on the back of the camera for composing and reviewing.

Traditional controls

Fuji's X-series cameras have a traditional design, but the X-T1 has more direct control dials than earlier models, with five mechanical dials on its top-plate. These control sensitivity, drive mode, shutter speed, metering (photometry) and exposure compensation.

More direct control dials

There are also front and rear command dials for making settings adjustments. These controls are coupled with the usual menu and Quick Menu display for fast settings adjustments.

New lenses

During 2014 Fuji will launch three weather-resistant zoom lenses to complement the X-T1. These are the XF 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 R OIS WR, XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R OIS WR and the XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R OIS WR. The XF 18-135mm is expected to go on sale in June.

Fuji has also announced an optional battery-grip (Vertical Battery Grip VG-XT1) for the X-T1 that is also weatherproof. This takes just one battery, doesn't insert inside the X-T1's battery port and maintains the camera's weatherproofing.

Price and availability

The X-T1 is set to retail for £1,099.99 body only, or £1,449.99 with the XF18-55mm lens. The vertical grip will sell for £199.99. A leather half-case will be available for £99.99 and a metal hand-grip for £129.99. The camera is planned to be on sale from mid to late February.

Availability dates of the weather-resistant lenses will be as follows:

XF18-135mmF3.5-5.6 R OIS WR: June 2014

XF16-55mmF2.8 R OIS WR: winter 2014

XF50-140mmF2.8 R OIS WR: winter 2014

Read our hands on review for more details about the Fuji X-T1.