BlackBerry's first fingerprint scanner tipped to feature on DTEK60

It's been a while since we last heard word of the BlackBerry Argon and its rumored Neon and Mercury siblings. The company's latest in-the-oven stab at Android has reared its head once more - but potentially in a guise we weren't quite expecting.

A page with the probably-shouldn't-have-gone-live extension 'donotpublish.html' has been spotted over on BlackBerry's own website, detailing a handset that sounds very similar to the previous Argon rumors. Though the page has since been pulled, its specs live on thanks to CrackBerry.

A 5.5-inch screen with a whopping 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution is set to feature, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor and 4GB of RAM. A reversible USB-C connection is joined by a 21MP rear camera, a fingerprint sensor and a customisable "convenience key".

The device's name? The DTEK60.

DTEKtive work

That name shouldn't really come as a surprise. Just as the earlier DTEK50 (pictured above) had been modelled on older devices, given a lick of BlackBerry branding, the Argon seemed similar to earlier Alcatel and TCL handsets. The jump then to the DTEK60 name follows that tradition.

A step up from the "world's most secure smartphone" in the DTEK50, the DTEK60 ups the screen size, throws in a heap more power and improves security even more with BlackBerry's first fingerprint sensor on a smartphone.

Sure to be another Android phone if it ever sees the light of day, BlackBerry hasn't had much luck with its last-ditch attempts to embrace Google's OS. The BlackBerry Priv was solid, but was too late to the game, while the DTEK50's top security features weren't enough to set hearts racing.