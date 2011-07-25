Judge suggests reduction in Oracle's lawsuit against Google

Oracle's ongoing Java saga against Google's Android platform is trundling along, with Judge William Alsup now telling Oracle to rethink its claim for $2.6 billion in damages, suggesting a relatively more modest alternative starting point of $100 million.

The lawsuit - which began last year - was brought about because portions of Oracle's Java technology were used in the development of Google's Android smartphone platform.

Despite being an apparently open-source platform, Oracle claimed that Google "knowingly, directly and repeatedly infringed Oracle's Java-related intellectual property."

Oracular spectacular

While Oracle's original report was dismissed on Friday, the company has been given a second chance to fight for damages.

The initial report was based on the Android operating system as a whole, but Judge Alsup considers this unfair, bearing in mind that Android also uses portions of Linux.

The recommendation is that Oracle instead highlights specific parts of Java that it claims have been cribbed, and that its original claim for damages is reduced from a straight $2.6 billion to a negotiable starting point of $100 million.

Despite this apparent knock for Oracle, Judge Alsup agrees that royalties from the profits of Android's advertising platform could be payable. He also criticised Google for what he terms "Soviet-style negotiation", stating that the company's approach seems to be: "What's mine is mine and what's yours is

negotiable."

Google probably isn't quaking in its green robo-boots just yet, but the case is definitely gaining momentum. The trial is set to go ahead in October.

Via Engadget