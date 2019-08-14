OnePlus TV to support Reliance Jio streaming apps out-of-the-box: Report

Reliance Jio is carrying out tests with its streaming apps for the upcoming OnePlus TV. OnePlus confirmed earlier today that its television will simply be called OnePlus TV as had been speculated previously.

We have a report coming out of 91Mobiles that Reliance Jio is testing "compatibility" of their streaming apps with the OnePlus TV. While we don't have any information on the apps that are being tested and developed for the OnePlus TV, the company officially revealed the logo of its upcoming product range just a few hours back.

According to 91Mobiles report which cites industry sources, the OnePlus TV could come pre-loaded with Jio's suite of apps at the time of its launch. There are rumours that OnePlus is looking at a September-end launch date for its smart TV in India.

When OnePlus decides to bring its range of televisions (yes, there are more than one!), it would certainly try and provide as much Indian content as possible. With a partnership between Jio and OnePlus, the Chinese electronics maker will have access to decent titles. Not to forget that we currently have no information on the Jio apps that will make it to the OnePlus TV, if any.

This report comes on the heels of Reliance Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2019 which was held on August 12. During the AGM, Reliance announced that their Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service, Jio Fiber is scheduled to roll out commercially from September 5. The service will provide users with a Jio 4K set-top box which will be pre-loaded with major OTT services subscription along with access to AAA gaming titles.

We first heard rumblings about a smart Android TV by OnePlus this time last year. So, assuming that the leaks and information that's coming out of the rumour mill holds to be true, we might see the televisions in person by the end of this year.