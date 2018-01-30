OnePlus announces buyback program for customers looking to buy OnePlus 5T

OnePlus has announced a new buyback programme for the OnePlus 5T in India. Under this scheme, customers can exchange their old smartphone against a discount on the OnePlus 5T .

The company has partnered with Cashify, an online assured sale platform for electronics, for the buyback. Customers can avail the offer only after placing an order for the OnePlus 5T on OnePlus’ website. It has to be noted that the exchange facility is available only on select smartphones and locations.

The process to order a phone is pretty simple. You need to get a quote first by providing details of the old smartphone on OnePlus’ website. You'll get a value for your old phone by submitting details about its condition and contents like accessories and bill. OnePlus says, the availability of original accessories may or may not impact the final quote.

Once you have the quote, click on 'buy new product' and place the order. At the time of delivery of your new OnePlus phone, the Cashify team will get in touch to fix an appointment for verification and pickup. You'll be handed over the exchange amount in cash at at the time of pickup.

The offer is available in Ahmedabad, Agra, Bangalore, Bhopal, Baroda, Vadodara, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gandhinagar, Gurgaon, Howrah, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Puducherry, Panchkula, Surat, and Thane.

You can check the eligibility of your handset while getting the quote on OnePlus website.