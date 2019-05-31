OnePlus 7 to go on sale in India from June 4

OnePlus 7 is set to go on its first sale in India on June 4. The phone was announced on May 14 alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro and while it isn't powerful as its elder sibling, it does bring in a couple of upgrades which are an improvement over OnePlus 6T. Moreover, the starting price of the OnePlus 7 is lower than the former which is why it makes for an exciting option.

OnePlus 7 Price and availability

The OnePlus 7 is available in two variants- 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM with 256GB storage. It starts at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB variant and Rs 37,999 for the model with 8GB RAM.

Further, interested buyers will have an option to choose between Mirror Black and Red colour options. Do keep in mind though that the Red colour is exclusive to India and China and only comes with 8GB RAM.

The sale starts from 12 PM on June 4 and buyers can head to Amazon India, OnePlus India store, OnePlus Kiosks and partner stores to make the purchase.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the OnePlus 7 builds a lot on the OnePlus 6T and has only a bunch of features that make it a part of the OnePlus 7 series. It features a 6.41-inch AMOLED screen that has a Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution and is topped by a layer of Gorilla Glass 6. The waterdrop notch from the 6T makes a return on the OnePlus 7.

It is powered by Snapdragon 855 like the Pro variant paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The phone runs on OxygenOS 9 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The camera department isn't as versatile as the OnePlus 7 Pro but it makes do with the same 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5MP depth sensor. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch.

OnePlus 7 has stereo speakers that are tuned by Dolby Atmos apart from WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, UFS 3.1 storage, an in-display fingerprint sensor among others.

The phone has the same 3,700mAh battery as that on the 6T and it supports 20W fast charging.