OnePlus 5 breaking records already: 3x higher sales than the OnePlus 3T

The OnePlus 5 is one of the most popular Android smartphones around the world right now, even more so in India since it was officially unveiled in the region a week ago. The device comes with a pretty attractive hardware specs sheet, accompanied by a dual camera setup (16MP + 20MP), which complements the other features pretty well.

The smartphone was officially launched via Amazon India during launch week as part of an exclusive early access sale, and it seems like the device was in high demand. As per a tweet posted by OnePlus earlier today, the OnePlus 5 was the highest grossing smartphone during launch week on Amazon India. The company failed to disclose numbers, however.

The company also mentioned that the phone sold 3x more units than the OnePlus 3T in the same period. This doesn’t tell us much, though, since the OnePlus 3T was merely a refreshed version of the OnePlus 3. It was mostly considered a rehashed model rather than an all-new handset.

The #OnePlus5 is now the highest grossing phone in the launch week on @amazonIN! A huge thanks to our community who made this feat possible pic.twitter.com/IodKYsFBpyJune 29, 2017

Speaking of the company’s new accomplishments, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager of OnePlus India said - “Our mission is to make the best smartphone and the OnePlus 5 is yet another step in this direction. We are truly humbled by the unprecedented response to our latest flagship”.

The OnePlus 5 is equipped with a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Optic AMOLED display panel, accompanied by 16MP + 20MP dual rear cameras, a 16MP front camera, and the octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor. The handset also comes with 6 or 8GB of RAM, coupled with 64 or 128GB of storage respectively. The company is using a 3,300mAh battery to keep the device going throughout the day, while Android 7.1.1 Nougat (w/ OxygenOS) handles the software side of things.

The OnePlus 5 is available via Amazon India and the official OnePlus online store for Rs 32,999 (64GB + 6GB) and Rs 37,999 (64GB + 8GB) respectively.