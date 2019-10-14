Nubia Z20 has both front and back screens for a surprisingly affordable price

In a sea of near identical phones the Nubia Z20 (made by a subsidiary of ZTE) stands out, thanks largely to having two screens – one on the front and another on the back. We already knew the phone existed, but now you can actually buy it, as it's out in the US, UK, Australia and Europe from today (October 14).

Despite having high-end specs it's not as expensive as you might think either, coming in at $549 / £499. It's available direct from Nubia.com in Twilight Blue and Diamond Black. The Nubia Z20 is also available in Australia from today, but pricing hadn't been confirmed at the time of writing.

But what exactly do you get for your money? Well, the main screen is a 6.42-inch FHD+ one, while the display on the back is a 5.1-inch HD+ one. So both screens are full size as well as being fully functional.

Power-packed

The Nubia Z20 also has a top-end Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging, and a triple-lens rear camera, with a 48MP main lens, a 16MP ultra-wide one, and an 8MP telephoto one, capable of 3x optical zoom.

As the Nubia Z20 has a screen on the back you can also use those cameras for selfies, meaning there’s no camera on the front. That allows for a true all-screen design with no pop-up camera mechanisms.

It sounds impressive on paper, though it remains to be seen how well the battery will hold out with two screens to power. We’ll be putting the Nubia Z20 through a full review, so should be able to answer that question soon.