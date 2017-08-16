Nokia to launch its new phone today: what to expect?

HMD Global, the Finnish company that is committed to revive the legendary Nokia brand is all set to launch three new devices today. The company is said to launch three new phones at an event set to be held in London.

Before making the announcement, the company has been teasing about the reveal of its “next milestone”. This is an important aspect to note, given that HMD Global and Zeiss have teamed up to bring Carl Zeiss optics back on Nokia smartphones once again.

Without further ado, let’s get to know more about the expected devices at today’s event.

Nokia 8

Nokia in the past has been known for its breakthrough camera phones – the Nokia N8 and the Nokia 808 PureView are two standout examples.

This, coupled with the fact that the Nokia 8 had been spotted on one of the official websites of the company. That leak confirmed the front of the phone, but that doesn’t say much really given that the main cameras were not revealed in the leak.

However, since then there have been numerous leaks about the phone. Many recent reports suggest that the Nokia 8 will come with a 5.3-inch Quad HD AMOLED display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and feature Carl Zeiss optics. The phone is expected to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, which will obviously run the stock version of the OS.

As for the cameras, the Nokia 8 is expected to come with a dual-camera setup on the back, both being 13MP Carl Zeiss optics. The front camera is also expected to be a 13MP unit. The Nokia 8 may come in 4GB and 6GB memory variants, with the storage variants expected to be 64GB and 128GB.

While we are pretty sure of the Nokia 8 launch, the company might also rumored to launch two more handsets today. All the signs point towards a new Nokia 2 and a Nokia 3310 3G variant.

Nokia 2

Other than the Nokia 8, HMD Global is also preparing to launch the Nokia 2 at the London event. This will be an affordable entry-level smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor expected to power it. The display could measure 5-inches and come with HD (720p) resolution.

Nokia 3310 3G

Lastly, we are also expecting to see HMD Global launch a 3G variant of the new Nokia 3310. The one launched earlier this year supported only 2G networks, surprisingly, so HMD may be looking at making improvements in that regard with the Nokia 3310 3G.

Both the Nokia 2 and Nokia 3310 3G have been spotted on FCC’s website. Additionally, the Nokia 3310 3G was also confirmed by an Irish retailer, so these two phones are all but confirmed.