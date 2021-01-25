Nokia may launch 1.4, 6.4 5G and 7.4 5G smartphones by Q2 of 2021

Nokia may be launching three new smartphones in the coming months. The smartphones in question are apparently the Nokia 1.4, 6.4 5G and 7.4 5G. These are the cheap 5G smartphones that Nokia has been planning for a while.

While the specs for the Nokia 1.4 have been leaked already, not much is known about the Nokia 6.4 5G and Nokia 7.4 5G. The Nokia 6.4 5G and Nokia 7.4 5G have also been referred to as Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.4.

In a new report from NokiaPowerUser, it was claimed that these new smartphone from Nokia may be coming in the following months. Among these the Nokia 1.4 may be launched as soon as early February.

Nokia 1.4: Expected specifications

The Nokia 1.4 is said to pack in a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD panel. On the inside, the device will sport a quad-core processor with a clock speed of 1.3GHz. The report doesn’t reveal the exact which chipset the device will be powered by. For context, the Nokia 1.3 was powered by Snapdragon 215. Just like its predecessor, the Nokia 1.4 also comes sports 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. You will also get a microSD card slot up to 128GB.

On to the optics, the Nokia 1.4 is expected to pack in 8MP + 2MP dual camera with an LED flash. To te front, the Nokia 1.4 will feature a 5MP shooter. The device is said to be powered by a 4000mAh battery which still sadly is likely to come with a micro-USB port. On the software front, the device will run on Android 10 out of the box. Since Google has made it mandatory for phones with 2GB or less RAM to run on Android Go edition, the Nokia 1.4 might back in Android 10 Go Edition.

Furthermore, the Nokia 1.4 will offer a fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack. Other features include Dual-SIM support, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 4.2, and sensors onboard includes ambient light, accelerometer, and proximity sensor. The phone is said to measure at 166.42×76.72×8.70mm and is expected to come in Blue and Grey colour options.

The Nokia 1.4 is said to launch for less than €100 which is approximately Rs 8,900.