The cheapest Nintendo Switch bundle deals and prices in the November sales 2019

Nintendo Switch bundles are the most in-demand console deals on the planet right now and we're here to help find the best ones for you. So if you want the console with a game or two, or maybe just on its own so you can shop for them yourself, you'll find all the best Nintendo Switch deals in this guide.

Nintendo also has a new version of the console out now with the Nintendo Switch Lite. This cheaper model doesn't come with a dock or removable controllers and can only be played in handheld mode. We'll show you where to get your Nintendo Switch Lite orders below.

There's also an updated version of the original Switch being rolled out nowadays too with an improved battery. That's the only change, but prices are generally the same as the older model. The old version model number was HAC-001 and the box featured a lifestyle image with a hand grabbing the console. While the new model number is HAC-001(-01) and the box has an all-red background and no hand.

We're listing all of the best Nintendo Switch sales right here and we're always on the the lookout for the best bundles with extra games, controllers and other accessories so we can share them with you while they're hot. Scroll past the bundles on this page and we'll show you prices on extra Joy-Con and Pro controllers and Nintendo Switch memory cards too. If you want to play online multiplayer and get other benefits like free games you'll want to pick up a Nintendo Switch Online subscription deal too.

US Nintendo Switch bundles are a bit thin on the ground at the moment, but as we get closer to Black Friday we expect that to change. In the UK this week there's more variety, but there's certainly a calm before the deals storm too. You'll find all the cheapest Nintendo Switch bundles from reliable retailers below.

If you're looking for another dose of Nintendo's handheld happiness then maybe you want to consider a cheap 3DS deal too. We have a dedicated page of Nintendo Switch prices for our Australian readers too.

The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle deals

While you can shop current offers below, you can also look forward to discounts during the Black Friday 2019 sale event. Whether you're looking for a flagship Nintendo Switch console or the slightly more budget-friendly Switch Lite, there's sure to be bundles available for you to grab your favourite games in the same package! Check back with the ultimate guide to the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals to be the first to know on the big day!

Nintendo Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch Lite was recently released at just $199.99/£199.99. That's $100/£80 less than the original Switch console. If you want to play games on the TV as well, you should go for the standard Nintendo Switch instead as the Lite is only playable in handheld mode.

The Nintendo Switch Lite comes in multiple colour options. You can pick one up now in turquoise, gray and yellow. There will also be a special edition Zacian & Zamazenta Edition released on November 8 to celebrate the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield. It doesn't come with the game, but doesn't cost anything extra either. If you want to learn more about the console and see prices for every individual color and bundle, check out our Nintendo Switch Lite prices and deals guide.

The latest cheap Nintendo Switch deals

Want to know where to buy a Nintendo Switch? Check out our comparison charts and the latest bundle highlights with extra games and accessories below for the best deals. On its own, the MSRP/RRP Nintendo Switch price is $299 in the USA and £279 in the UK, so you don't want to pay more than that unless you're getting some extras.

Nintendo Switch bundles (USA)

We've highlighted our picks of the best and cheapest Nintendo Switch bundles below. Just be aware that many game bundles at quieter times of the year don't really offer much of a discount over buying the items separately. We'll steer you clear of console bundles that actively charge you more than the regular combined MSRP (not cool, guys!).

New Nintendo Switch version | $299 at Walmart

Nintendo has just released an updated version of the Nintendo Switch with an improved battery which will last 4.5-9 hours (up from 2.5-6.5 hours) depending on what game you're playing. It costs the same as the original model, so this is the one to go for. Note the difference in the box here compared with the one below, that's the clearest indicator you're getting the new version. This deal is also available on the gray version.

Nintendo Switch | Mario Tennis Aces | 1-2-Switch | $359.96 at Walmart

This is handy Nintendo Switch bundle for multiplayer as it comes with the new Super Mario Tennis. And seeing as the Joy-Con controllers come as a pair, you're able to dive into the two-player action straight away. This Switch deal also comes with 1-2-Switch minigames collection to get used to your new console's unique controls. Seeing as both games are getting on a bit now though, we'd maybe hold out for a lower price.

Nintendo Switch bundles (UK)

The UK scene for discounted Nintendo Switch deals is quite competitive thanks to the large number of retailers trying to get your business. We usually find a strong selection of bundles every week nowadays, even in those quieter times of year not particularly known for sales. So take a look below for discounts on packages with games, hardware and accessories.

Nintendo Switch | Pokemon Sword | £324 £279 at Currys

Currys has destroyed the competition with this early Black Friday deal that gives you a massive £44 saving today. That's right, the UK store is including the brand new Pokemon Sword title for free on top of the base price fo the console. That's a strong contender for Switch Deal of the Year right there. This same deal is available on the version of the console with grey controllers too.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Pokemon Shield | £324 £279 at Currys

If you like the look of Zamazenta as an obtainable Legendary then you'll want to pick up Pokemon Shield instead of Sword for the same fantastic Deal of the Year contender price. Ditch the hassle of looking on Black Friday and pick this up now - the Currys guarantee will refund the difference if they knock any extra cash off the price on Black Friday itself. If those flashy neon red/blue controllers are a bit much, the grey version is the same price.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Just Dance 2019 | extra controllers |£354.99 at Amazon

It's not the cheapest of deals out there, but it is packed with extras. You can dive into those 4-player games thanks to this Nintendo Switch bundle packing in an extra pair of Joy-Con controllers. Just Dance 2019 is a solid pick for parties too. It also comes with grey controllers instead of the boxed red/blue ones.

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8: Deluxe | £299 at Currys

Most retailers are charging closer to £320 for this Nintendo Switch deal. Thankfully it's going for a much better price at Currys still. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is an essential game for multiplayer fans. Plus, you get a free 6 months of Spotify Premium included in this deal!

Nintendo Switch | Super Smash Bros Ultimate | £309 at Currys

Nintendo Switch | FIFA 20 | £299 at Game

If footy's your game of choice then FIFA 20 is the game you're after on the Nintendo Switch. This console bundle essentially gets you the game for just £20 on top of the base price of the console. Back of the net!

As with any new console we imagine you're wanting to know a bit more about the console before you put any money down. So in addition to finding the best Nintendo Switch bundle deals, we're going to help bring in answers to the burning questions.

What are the Joy-Con controllers?

The Joy-Con controller is actually a pair of controllers that attach to the sides the the Nintendo Switch when not in use or when playing in tablet form away from the TV. When playing the Nintendo Switch on the TV, you can remove them and play with one in each hand. The left hand gets a controller with an analogue stick and d-pad, the right hand handles the one with a second analogue and the usual A, B, X and Y face buttons. Or you and a friend can use one each in multiplayer games with the d-pad doubling up as impromptu face buttons.

You get a pair with the console, but you might want to buy more to allow extra players to get involved in games like Mario Kart 8, FIFA 19 and many more. Or maybe you just fancy some different colors for your own use.

Extra Joy-Con deals

What's the Joy-Con Grip controller?

The Joy-Con Grip is an additional accessory that joins the two Joy-Con controllers together, forming something something a bit more solid for you to hold thanks to the extended handles and plastic block between the two sides. The square dimension form-factor may remind older gamers of the Dreamcast controller, while everyone else will mainly be thinking how it resembles an odd-looking dog face. Nintendo is providing one in the box with the Nintendo Switch, so you won't have to buy one separately. This won't charge your controller though and doesn't have a battery pack.

Nintendo Switch Pro controller deals

You won't actually need a Nintendo Switch Pro controller to play any games, so don't feel pressured in to buying one. The Nintendo Switch Pro controller is a more traditional-style pad and launched alongside the Nintendo Switch. Prices aren't cheap though, starting around $69.99/£64.99. There's no sign of a Nintendo Switch Premium Edition console with one included either.

Do I need to buy extra controllers for multiplayer on Nintendo Switch?

Possibly not! Remember how the Joy-Con controller splits in two? Turn them sideways and you get two basic controllers, each with their own analogue stick and face buttons - the d-pad acts as face functions on the left controller. We've seen 2K's NBA series, Snipper Clips, FIFA 19, and Mario Kart being used this way for local multiplayer in both docked and tablet modes. So you get multiplayer functionality straight out of the box with no additional purchase required.

However, if you want to play four-player games, then you're going to need to invest in an extra pair of Joy-Con controllers or some Pro controllers. We'd buy the Joy-Cons as a pair (see our comparison chart above) as you'll save a bit of cash over buying them separately. Better yet, if your friends own a Switch, ask them to bring their controllers to the party!

Super Mario Odyssey deals

This has been one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch so far and an absolute must for Mario and platforming fans. Like Zelda below though, this being a first-party Nintendo title, it's taking forever to go down in price. It's slowly happening though, so we've rounded up the cheapest Super Mario Odyssey prices for you below. If you're not getting this game in a bundle, we'd strongly advise picking it up separately as soon as possible.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild deals

The reviews have heaped huge praise upon this eagerly awaited launch title, making it an essential purchase for any Nintendo Switch buyer. As with any new console, the prices of the big games can be more expensive than usual. We've shopped around for you though and have found the best prices for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the Nintendo Switch. Take a look below.

Nintendo Switch Micro SD memory card deals

With only 32GB of internal storage, you'll be wanting to pick up a cheap memory card or two for your new Nintendo Switch for any digital purchases or the inevitable game-fixing patches. Don't fret though, they're actually surprisingly cheap, with even 64GB ones coming in at under £20/$25.

What memory cards does the Nintendo Switch need? Those will be Micro SD cards also known as, depending on their size, as MicroSDHC (up to 32GB) or MicroSDXC (up to a huge 2TB soon). Nintendo also has their own branded cards, but you'll be paying more just for a label. So for now, we'd take a look at this range of cheap MicroSDXC Nintendo Switch-friendly cards.