Nintendo Direct September 2021: 5 Nintendo Switch games we want to see

Today’s Nintendo Direct promises to focus mainly on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter (that’s between December 2021 and March 2022, to be precise). But which games are we likely to see? And more importantly, what do we want to see?

While we all have our own personal wishlists about what we’d like Nintendo to announce during its September 2021 Nintendo Direct (some new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC wouldn’t go amiss), we can make some educated guesses – while sprinkling in a few warp pipe dream announcements that aren’t outside the realms of possibility.

With the show set to last 40 minutes, there’s plenty of time for Nintendo to muster up some nice surprises. So let’s list five Nintendo Switch games we want to see during the Nintendo Direct September 2021. Remember, you can tune in to the Nintendo Direct at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST via Nintendo’s YouTube Channel.

Metroid Prime Trilogy

Rumors of a Metroid Prime Trilogy refuse to go away, but could we get a reveal during today’s Nintendo Direct? VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb has stated a Switch port of the three titles is ready to go, but Nintendo is waiting for the “right time” to release it.

“The game is done and Nintendo is holding it... whether or not Nintendo releases it now or later depends on other factors…” Grubb said on an episode of the Giant Bomb show . I think that game is sitting in their pocket for whenever Nintendo decides it’s the right time, and Nintendo’s done this a lot recently so it’s not unusual, it’s not a sign of some bad thing happening, it’s not a sign of a lack of faith in Metroid… Nintendo can afford [to sit on it] and that’s how they’re treating it.”

Grubb’s prediction also lines up with what Game Informer senior editor Imran Khan said in 2019 (thanks, Nintendo Life ). Khan claimed the Metroid Prime Trilogy had been “long done” but for some reason, Nintendo isn’t ready to release it just yet. A listing for Metroid Prime Trilogy on Switch was also listed by Swedish retailer Inet in May last year, adding more strength to the rumors a Switch release was imminent.

There is a possibility, however, that we might not be getting a trilogy at all. Instead, industry insider Emily Rogers claims that Nintendo has been busy working on a remaster of Metroid Prime 1, to celebrate the game’s 20th anniversary in 2022. “I’m not sure if we’re getting a trilogy or just a re-release of the first game,” Rogers said. “I’m leaning toward the latter, but I hope we get the former.”

All signs point to some sort of Metroid Prime release being real, then, but whether or not Nintendo will announce it during today’s Nintendo Direct remains to be seen. With Metroid Dread scheduled to launch alongside the Nintendo Switch OLED on October 9, it would be a great time to announce a 2022 release date for the Prime trilogy, especially as many fans will be discovered the Metroid series for the first time.

Splatoon 3

After its initial announcement in February, Nintendo hasn’t shared any more information regarding Splatoon 3, even though we do know it’s set to release sometime in 2022. The third installment of Nintendo’s colorful multiplayer shooter sees the Inklings in an all-new setting, the Splatlands, but details are scarce at this stage.

We know that the game will feature its iconic Turf War mode, where two teams battle it out to claim as much of the map as possible while keeping opponents at bay, but we’d expect to see some brand-new modes and hopefully quite a few quality of life improvements that players have been demanding.

This Nintendo Direct seems like the perfect opportunity to provide a closer look at what players can expect from Splatoon 3, so let’s cross our tentacles and hope it happens.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

We’ve been patiently waiting for a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong for quite some time now, but there’s still no firm date in sight. The sequel to the exceptional Hollow Knight lets players take on the role of Hornet, the princess-protector of Hallownest who appears in the first game.

With an all-new world to explore, brutally difficult boss fights, and countless secrets to uncover, the second game by developer Team Cherry continues to feel like a forbidden fruit we can't wait to taste.

N64 games on Nintendo Switch Online

Okay, we know we said five games, but we’d love to see Nintendo drop a boatload of N64 games onto its online service for subscribers to play. A new Switch controller FCC filing has been spotted recently, which could suggest a dedicated Nintendo 64 controller will be released and only serves to strengthen the rumors.

The N64 has a treasure trove of classic titles we’d love to experience again anytime, anywhere (and with anyone), but we just hope that if an announcement does happen, Nintendo doesn’t stubbornly drip-feed one or two titles onto the service every few months.

Even though we’d be playing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, and Mario Tennis for the umpteenth time, if Nintendo did put N64 games on its online service, it would certainly encourage more than a few more people to sign up. Us included.

Breath of the Wild 2

Will we see Breath of the Wild 2 at today’s Nintendo Direct? That’s a question that’s likely on everyone’s lips, as there’s no doubt that a sequel to Link’s open-air adventure is one of the most anticipated games on Switch.

Sadly, we’re not entirely confident that Nintendo will use this Direct to reveal more information about the game, as any deep-dive would likely be saved for a dedicated presentation. The game was last shown at Nintendo’s E3 2021 presentation, so it’s unlikely the company held anything back.

A solid release date for Breath of the Wild 2 would be greatly appreciated, though, as the game now has a vague 2022 release date after slipping past its 2021 target.