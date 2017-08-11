Nintendo accused of copyright theft over Switch controller design

Nintendo’s handheld tablet-esque console, the Switch, is now the subject of a that claims that certain elements of the design are a little too close to a concept patented by gaming accessory manufacturer, Gamevice.
In particular, the lawsuit isn’t happy with how closely the concepts of the Switch mimic that of Gamevice’s own – an Android tablet that loosely resembles the layout of the Switch – as well the company’s that are very similar to the Joy-Con, Switch’s detachable controllers, except they operate on your Apple or Android smart device.
The terms of the suit are rather lofty, asking for damages and the ban of all Switch sales – a request that would no doubt see Nintendo lose substantial earnings considering for the company with its initial release, and .
- If you're after a deal on the Nintendo Switch console, you can check out our US and UK Switch deals page, or our Australian Switch deals page.