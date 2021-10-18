MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) announced: everything we know so far

The Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) was one of the most highly anticipated products of 2021, and now that it's been officially announced at Apple's Unleashed event on October 18, we don't need to speculate anymore.

After the release of the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020), there was still demand for a more powerful, compact professional laptop, which is no surprise given the 13-inch model uses the same M1 SoC (system on a chip) as the current generation of MacBook Air and 24-inch iMac. Fortunately, this slightly larger pro device has us spoiled for choice, rocking two powerful new processors, the M1 Pro and the M1 Max.

We've been eager to get our mitts on some fresh Apple silicon since WWDC 2021 back in June, with the MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) both appearing in various leaks and rumors for several months. Now that it's here, the wait is finally over, and it looks as though this new MacBook Pro could be one of the best laptops on the market for some time, let alone one of the best MacBooks when stacked against its older, Intel-powered history.

The new MacBook Pro 14-inch features a flat-edged design, MagSafe charging, a mini-LED display, and a built-in SD card reader and HDMI port, all features that make it a perfect companion for creative professionals such as graphic designers and photographers.

If you're worried about running your favorite applications, don't be - the M1 Max powered MacBook Pro 14-inch is 3.7x faster in CPU performance than an (undisclosed generation) Intel i7 and 13 x faster in graphical performance.

We won't know for sure how the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) will cope in a hands-on setting, but this is the most excited we've been for an Apple product launch all year. While we wait for a full review, here's everything we know so far.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021): Cut to the chase

The MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) is available for pre-order now and they will arrive with you around Tuesday October 26, the same date that you can pick one up from physical Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers like Amazon.

We know that the 8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU M1 Pro model with 16GB unified memory and 512GB SSD storage will retail for $1999 / £1899 / AU$2,999, ($1899 for education), and the more powerful 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU

M1 Pro with 16GB Unified Memory and 1TB SSD storage will set you back a hefty $2,499 / £2,399 / AU$3,749.

There's no set pricing for the M1 Max model of the MacBook Pro 14-inch,but you can configure the laptop over on the Apple website, allowing you to customize your memory (16GB, 32GB and 64GB) and available storage (up to 8TB SSD).

At a maximum configuration of the 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU M1 Max processor, 64GB of RAM and 8TB of SSD storage, this 14-inch beast will set you back a princely $5,899 / £5,799 / AU$8,849.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) design

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) display

We heard rumors that the display featured on the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) would be a Liquid Retina XDR display featuring mini-LED technology, and it would appear that those long-lived assumptions are correct. The mini-LED display can deliver up to 1,000 nits of sustained, full-screen brightness, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) also has a fantastic P3 wide color gamut coverage and supports one billion colors for the smoother gradients, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, the fastest one ever to feature on a MacBook device.

Beyond just looking gorgeous for any movies and TV shows you might be watching on the go, these features are incredibly important for creatives and those working in industries such as video editing, which when combined with the inclusion of the built-in SD card reader and HDMI port shows Apple's focus on making this the next best laptop on the market for creative professionals and students alike.

While it does feature that dreaded camera notch we were worried about, the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) has a 14.2-inch screen and a total of 5.9 million pixels - more pixels than the previous Intel-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) specifications

