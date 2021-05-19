Molekule's connected Air Mini+ air purifier launched in India

Molekule, a US-based science and technology company, has introduced its portable air purifier Air Mini+ in India. The company started its operations in India late last year and introduced the vanilla variant of its air purifiers.

According to the company, the Molekule Air Mini + works on the company’s Ozone-Free “Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology”, which helps capture and destroy viruses, bacteria, allergens, mould, and other pollutants that are present in the air.

Molekule Air Mini+ price and availability in India

The Molekule Air Mini+ is available in India in a single colour option and is listed for Rs. 45,999 on its official website.

However, the Amazon listing of the air purifier suggests that the Air Mini + is available at a discount of Rs. 9000 can be bought for Rs. 36,999. It is not clear if this discount is an inaugural discount or the purifier will actually retail at Rs. 36,999. Molekule is offering a 2 years warranty on the Air Mini+ in India.

(Image credit: Molekule )

Molekule Air Mini+ features and specifications

Unlike most other air purifiers that are supposedly fixed at a place, the Molekule Air Mini+ is portable and even comes with a vegan leather handle. Since it’s a compact air purifier, it can fit comfortably in most places, though it is designed for rooms up to 23 sq meters making it an ideal choice for apartments, bedrooms, and home offices

While air purifiers with HEPA filters are quite common in the market, the Air Mini+ comes with PECO-Filters coated in a proprietary catalyst, which initiates a chemical reaction when exposed to UV-A light, releases hydroxyl radicals to kill viruses, bacteria, mould, allergen, odours, pollens and dander etc.

The Air Mini+ comes with 5 different fan speeds that can be adjusted based on the requirements and its noise level varies between 39-62dBA, depending on the fan speed. The purifier also comes with an auto mode that automatically adjusts its fan speed based on pollutants sensed in the air.

The Air Mini +’s particle sensor detects particulate matter in the air of the room in which it operates to rates the air quality from “Good” to “Very bad,” allowing users to tweak the operation of the purifier. It can also be controlled via the Molekule app, on iOS and Android which also alerts users when it is about time to change the filters.

