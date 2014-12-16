Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet Ultra looks so powerful it could be an actual monster

The Sony Xperia Z4 Ultra was first rumored literally yesterday, December 15, and now we're seeing a related leak: an Xperia Z4 Tablet Ultra with absolutely monstrous specs. Allegedly, at least.

Chinese site Padnews has a full specs sheet for us to gaze longingly at, and it includes such beastly bullet points as a 12.9-inch 3840 x 2400 LED display, a 2.86GHz Snapdragon 810 chip, 64GB of storage, and 6GB (6GB!) of memory.

The Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet Ultra might also reportedly have an HDMI 1.4 input jack that would allow 4K video recording at up to 30 frames per second. For some reason.

And finally the tablet's battery is reportedly massive - we're talking 12,100mAh.

Run for the hills (credit: Padnews)

For comparison's sake, the iPad Air 2 has a 7,340mAh battery, though granted it's much smaller. The point is that this rumored Sony tablet is so powerful it might actually grow teeth and become sentient and murder you. Let's hope we see it at CES 2015.

Via CNXSoft