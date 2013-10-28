Google lets slip on new Nexus 10 as specs pop up on Play Store

Update: Further questions have been raised over the authenticity of this leak, so approach the following details with caution. You have been warned.

There's been a lot of talk surrounding a new Nexus 10 tablet and it seems Google has let the cat out of the bag after details of the device appeared on its own Play store website.

The details didn't stay live for long, but one viewer was quick on the print screen key and managed to ship a snapshot of the supposed specs to PhoneArena.

That said, it's not clear if these screen grabs a legit, and questions are being raised over the tipsters chequered history, so take the following with a decent dosage of salt.

So what has Google got in store for us? Well according to the screenshot the new Nexus 10 will sport a surprisingly precise 10.055-inch display boasting a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 300ppi pixel density - matching the screen of the original Nexus 10.

In terms of power the rumoured quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor seems to be right on the money, as is the quoted 3GB of RAM - making the new Nexus 10 a powerful offering.

Taking on the Air

Users looking to pick up the new Nexus 10 will be pleased to learn the new tablet - thought to be made by Asus - may come in slightly lighter than the device it's replacing at 584g (compared to 603g) and the new design could be more manageable in the hand measuring 258.9 x 172.6 x 7.9mm.

That's still not as slender or lightweight as the new iPad Air, but the Nexus 10 has the specs to compete with Apple's flagship tablet with 32GB of internal storage, 8MP rear camera and 2.1MP front facing snapper all revealed in this leak for the Google slate too.

Battery life should see a welcome boost with the addition of a slightly larger 9500mAh power pack, plus the inclusion of Google's latest software - Android 4.4 KitKat - should round the tablet off nicely.

We're still in the dark on when we could see the next wave of Google products, but the Nexus 10 release date is now tipped for November 1, along with the Nexus 5 and KitKat update.