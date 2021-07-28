Microsoft Teams now has 250 million monthly active users

Microsoft has revealed that it now has 250 million active monthly users on its Teams application. Considering the numbers in April stood at 145 million, this is an impressive rise in the number of active users.

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across the globe, the number of users working remotely has been increasing every day. While there are places where the second wave of the deadly virus has passed, organizations have opted for a hybrid working environment. Both these factors are the primary reason behind the increase in the usage of video conferencing applications like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet etc.

Also, Microsoft is integrating Team in its new operating system Windows 11 thus making it a go-to solution for retail consumers to connect with their family, friends and loved ones over a video call. Since Windows 11 is only running in beta mode as of now, the number of non-business users is bound to increase multifold once the new operating system is available to everyone around the end of the year.

Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella at the company's earnings call of the June ended quarter said, "Microsoft Teams is the new front end. It’s where people meet, chat, call, collaborate, and automate business processes, all within the flow of work. Teams usage has never been higher.”

Hinting that it is just a start and there is more to come, he further added that, “We’re bringing Teams to consumers so people can connect and collaborate with family and friends across desktop, mobile, and the web.”

A couple of months back, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai stated that “Google Meet has about 100 million active participants per day” while Zoom had last year reported that it has over 200 million daily active users. These numbers make Microsoft’s feat look paltry, however, since Google Meet has been baked into Gmail for all the consumers, it is natural to have more users. Zoom on the other hand has been going strong ever since the pandemic impact our lives last year.

That said, Microsoft is also catching up fast and has introduced various new features in the recent past including a fluid user interface to improve the user experience and overall user count. Once Windows 11 gets a public role there is a little doubt that the adoption of Microsoft Team will shoot up drastically.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates