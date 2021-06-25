Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite pre-orders start in India – get up to Rs 3,000 off

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite was launched in India earlier this week as Xiaomi expanded its Mi 11 series in India. The Mi 11 Lite is now available in India for pre-order with some exciting offers on Flipkart.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G version was launched in India along with Mi Watch Revolve Active . This is the cheapest Mi 11 series phone for the Indian market. The open sale of the phone will start from June 28, but if you want the best offers, the offers will bring down the price of Mi 11 Lite by up to Rs 3,000.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price, offers, availability

Pre-order now Check out the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G 6GB: Rs 21,999| 8GB: Rs 23,999 Open sale starts on June 28

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is priced at Rs Rs 21,999 for the 6GB+128GB model and Rs 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The pre-orders start today on Flipkart.

You can avail Rs 1,500 off on debit and credit cards transactions. Additionally, you can avail Rs 1,000 discount with credit card non-EMI translation and Rs 1,500 with HDFC bank EMI transaction.

Colour options include Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral and Vinyl Black.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specs and features

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite’s key feature is not the top of the specs like most mid-range phones, but its selling point is the lightweight design and sleek body. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite undercuts every other smartphone launched in 2021 measuring at just 6.81mm and weighing just 157 grams. Another key feature is the presence of a 10-bit flexible OLED display which spans 6.55-inches diagonally with a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and the screen supports HDR 10 content as well. Further, the Mi 11 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 732G chipset with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

In the camera department, the Mi 11 Lite offers a triple-camera setup on the rear with a 64MP f/1.79 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP tele-macro shooter. While the selfies are handled by a 16MP shooter. To keep the phone up and running, the Mi 11 Lite is backed by a 4,250mAh and supports 33W fast charging. The device runs on MIUI 12 atop Android 11.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

