Location tech in Android devices to get better, thanks to Qualcomm

Getting directions precision-right on Android devices will get easier. Newer Android devices with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 888 processor will be able to measure location data within one metre by using Trimble’s RTX GNSS correction services.

Trimble, a correction services platform, will let Android phone makers, service providers and app developers get 'metre-level' accurate location information. Trimble RTX technology with Snapdragon Mobile Platforms can improve Android location accuracy by five times compared to current services, and it will enable features like car navigation with lane-level guidance, the company said.

Accurate positioning will help ridesharing apps

Location information accuracy can significantly improve the smartphone’s user experience when using mapping, driving or other mobile applications. For instance, more accurate positioning will help ridesharing apps, as both the driver and rider can have a better experience when the pick-up destination is more precisely displayed. Lane-level accuracy will aid drivers in getting precise map detail and more accurate directions when using real-time navigation applications.

"This new collaboration expands Trimble’s existing relationship with Qualcomm Technologies to provide high-accuracy positioning solutions for connected vehicles, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving solutions to automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers," Qualcomm said.

The Trimble RTX technology in Snapdragon 8 and Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platforms are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2022.

Trimble RTX technology utilizes data from a global reference station network to compute high-accuracy positions based on satellite orbit and clock information. Trimble RTX correction services are available in most parts of the world.

This fine-tuned tech will help Qualcomm to more inroads in the automotive sector, where it is making a major foray. After Qualcomm's $4.5 billion purchase of automotive technology firm Veoneer, its Snapdragon Ride suite now includes a new chip for computer vision which is capable of tapping into a car's set of cameras to vastly improve safety features like automatic lane control.

Such precise location technology does raise questions on privacy. But that is a worry for another day and another story.