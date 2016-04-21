LeEco Le 2 vs LeEco Le 1s

The LeEco Le 2 was extensively covered by news and media reports yesterday. The smartphone was announced along with the Le 2 Pro as well as the Le Max 2 smartphones, with the latter packing a whopping 6GB of RAM underneath. But the Le 2 is the entry level model in the company's new lineup, and as such, will be heavily discussed in the days to come. As we all know, this is an upgraded model of the Le 1s that was launched in India in January this year. So what exactly has the company changed in the two months? Let's compare the two in order to get a better idea.

Key features

One of the key additions on the Le 2 is the 10-core Mediatek Helio X20 processor underneath. This is a significant improvement over octa-core Helio X10 chipset featuring on the Le 1s. The Le 2 is also packing Android 6.0 Marshmallow under the hood while the Le 1s runs the dated Android 5.0 Lollipop.

Design

LeEco is known for its premium metal design. The Le 1s and the Le 2 are no exceptions to this. The metal unibody design is very pleasing to the eye and should also offer better grip, thanks to the well designed edges. We think both smartphones are even as far as the design is concerned, partially because LeEco's design language hasn't evolved much in the past two months.

Camera

The Le 1s has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The Le 2 however, has a significantly improved 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Needless to say, the Le 2 wins this round comfortably.

Battery

There's very little to tell the two apart as both devices come with a 3,000 mAh battery on board. But since the Le 2 comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, we expect there to be better battery management features on board.

Other features

Both handsets comes with a USB Type-C port, which can be used for charging the device as well as data transfer. With the Le 2, the company has left out the 3.5mm headphone jack, basically forcing users to utilize the USB Type-C port for wired music playback. The company is touting the addition of Continual Digital Lossless Audio technology with the Le 2, which could be an attractive feature for audiophiles. Both handsets have rear mounted fingerprint scanners as well.

Pricing and availability

The Le 2 is only available in China for the time being and has been priced at 1,100 CNY or Rs 11,250. The Le 1s is available in India as a Flipkart exclusive for Rs 10,999. So clearly, there's not a lot separating the two handsets. It will be interesting to see if LeEco will eventually bring the Le 2 to the Indian markets given the similarity in pricing. For the time being, LeEco hasn't shared Indian launch details of the Le 2 but we are expecting that the company will be launching this phone in India soon.