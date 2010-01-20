Trending

YouTube boosts live streaming with Twenty20 cricket matches

By Internet  

Indian Premier League signs up

No, we have no idea what the Fonz is doing there either
No, we have no idea what the Fonz is doing there either

Google has announced a partnership with the Indian Premier League to live-stream upcoming cricket matches on YouTube.

This isn't the first time YouTube has delved into the live-streaming arena but it is the first sport event.

Most of the site's live shows have been music based - late last year it announced it was showing a U2 gig live and its first-ever live-streamed event was aptly called YouTube Live – a concert which featured music from Katy Perry, Will.i.am and Joe Satriani.

Open platform

"We are thrilled to have the IPL as our global partner," explained Shailesh Rao, a Senior Manager of Google India, in a statement.

"YouTube offers an open platform for sports and entertainment companies to take their content to a global audience and a great opportunity for advertisers."

The online content will start 12 March and run to 25 April, covering a Twenty20 tournament, and YouTube will have the exclusive online rights to the footage for two years.

There will be a dedicated channel to the cricket action, which you can find at: www.youtube.com/ipl.

See more Internet news