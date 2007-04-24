Firefox 1.5 lives on - for another few weeks

Upgrade now, now, now, Mozilla is telling users of older Firefox versions

Version 1.5 of Mozilla's Firefox web browser should have been killed off yesterday, but Mozilla has decided to keep it alive for another few weeks.

Firefox 1.5 will continue to be updated with security and stability patches until mid-May, Mozilla said .

So if you haven't yet upgraded to the newer Firefox 2.0 version, Mozilla's decision gives you a little respite. But the company is urging users of older Firefox versions to upgrade sooner rather than later.

Firefox 2.0 isn't that different from version 1.5. But there are some nifty features like upgraded RSS feed support and anti-phishing thrown in.