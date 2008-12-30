Outcry at Facebook breast-feeding ban

Facebook has caused an outcry amongst its millions of uses after removing photos that the company claims expose too much of a mother's breast while feeding a baby.

Facebook spokesman Barry Schnitt told Reuters that most breast-feeding photos are okay and follow the site's terms of use but that some are removed to ensure the site remains safe and secure for users.

"Photos containing a fully exposed breast (as defined by showing the nipple or areola) do violate those terms (on obscene, pornographic or sexually explicit material) and may be removed," said Schnitt in a statement this week.

"The photos we act upon are almost exclusively brought to our attention by other users who complain."

Breastfeeding is not obscene

U.S. mother Kelli Roman is one of the administrators of an online petition called "Hey Facebook, breastfeeding is not obscene!" which follows a small demonstration by some irate Facebook users outside the company's office in Palo Alto, California.

The petition currently has over 80,000 names and over 10,000 comments.

"I find it offensive that (Facebook) can remove my photo but not the close up picture of a thonged backside I (have) seen on a friend's page or remove the "what kama sutra position are you?" quiz application," writes one commenter.