Firefox Home coming to the iPhone

Firefox Home on iPhone on the way soon

Mozilla has released the latest details on the Firefox Home iPhone app, which lets you sync your desktop web browsing settings with your iPhone.

The software is still in beta, but should be released to iPhone users very soon.

You can see a video demonstration of how the Firefox Home iPhone app works over on the Mozilla site.

Firefox on the go

The app will let you access your Firefox history, bookmarks, open tabs, and Awesome Bar on your iPhone.

A Mozilla rep notes that the iPhone app is based on Firefox Sync (formerly Weave Sync) technology. The app’s ability to give you Firefox’s Awesome Bar to take you to your favourite websites with the minimum amount of typing is particularly cool feature.

“Firefox Home for iPhone is part of a broader Mozilla effort to provide a more personal Web experience with more user control,” notes Mozilla on its site.

“For devices or platforms where we’re unable to provide the “full” Firefox browser (either technically or due to policy), we aim to provide users with “on the go” instant access to their personal Firefox history, bookmarks and open tabs on their iPhones, giving them another reason to keep loving Firefox on their desktops.”