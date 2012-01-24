Audiobooks.com brings unlimited listening for $25 a month

The first all-you-can-eat streaming service for audiobooks has arrived, bringing unlimited access to 11,000 titles for a monthly fee of $24.95.

Audiobooks.com allows members to stream as many books as their ears can muster via the web-browser or through forthcoming smartphone apps.

The service promises seamless listening between all devices and new users can sign up for a free 7-day trial now.

Audiobooks.com will rival the Amazon-owned Audible service which starts at $7.95 a month, but only allows access to one or two books per month.

Full streaming

Whereas Audible forces users to download files to their device, Audiobooks will allow full streaming over the web.

The apps for iOS and Android are in the works, but those users with iOS 5 and Android Gingerbread will be able to stream directly from the Audiobooks.com browser site.

Support for BlackBerry and Windows Phone devices is also planned for the near future.

Audiobooks' offering will be seen as the Spotify of the book world, but with a selection of thousands, compared to the millions on offer from the music streaming giant, at more than double the price of a premium subscription, that's where the similarities end.

Via: TheVerge