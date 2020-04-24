Huawei Nova 7 trio aims to bring much of P40 goodness at a lower price

Just weeks after unveiling the Huawei P40 series, the company is adding another lineup of premium mid-rangers to its arsenal. Just announced in China, meet the Huawei Nova 7 series.

The Nova 7 trio comes with 5G support. While the Huawei Nova 7 Pro and Nova 7 are powered by the latest octa-core Kirin 985 chipset (clocked at 2.58GHz), the Nova 7 SE is powered by Kirin 820 chipset (clocked at 2.36Ghz). Similarities between the three extend to the primary camera and battery capacity of 4,000mAh with support for 40W Huawei Supercharge over USB Type-C.

The top of the line Nova 7 Pro features with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2,340 x 1,080 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It houses an in-display fingerprint scanner and is running on EMUI 10. Based on Android 10. It sports a quad-camera array with a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera followed by an 8MP telephoto lens that supports up to 5x optical zoom and a 2MP macro shooter. Over at the front, there is a dual punch-hole module with a 32MP primary and an 8MP 105° field-of-view ultra-wide angle shooter.

Huawei Nova 7 Pro (Image credit: Huawei)

The Nova 7 flaunts a 6.53-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2,340 x 1,080 resolution. It features the same quad-camera setup as the 7 Pro except for the telephoto lens here supports up to 3x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. On to front, there is a 32MP punch-hole camera. The Nova 7 houses an in-display fingerprint scanner and is running on EMUI 10.based on Android 10.

Lastly, the most affordable of the trio, the Nova 7 SE comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2,400 x 1,080 resolution. It packs in a quad-camera setup. A 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera followed by a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Over at the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. It features a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The trio comes in two configurations - 8GB RAM with 128/256GB internal storage. While the Nova 7 Pro and Nova 7 misses out on the microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack, the 7 SE features both of them. The Nova 7 Pro and 7 also features NFC.

Huawei Nova 7 series pricing

8+128GB 8+256GB Nova 7 Pro CYN 3,699(~Rs 39,900) CYN 4,099(~Rs 44,200) Nova 7 CYN 2,999(~Rs 32,300) CYN 3,399(~Rs 36,600) Nova 7 SE CYN 2,299(~Rs 24,800) CYN 2,799(~Rs 30,200)

The Huawei 7 series comes in black, silver, green, red, and purple colour options. All the three devices are now up for pre-order in China and will go on sale from April 28.