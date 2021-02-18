Huawei Mate X2 foldable design officially teases a screen on the inside

Huawei launched the Mate X in 2019 and the refreshed version of the smartphone in 2020. Both the designs had the display on the outside. The smartphone would fold inside which would result in the display being on the outside.

But now it seems like Huawei is going to take a different route with its successor of the Mate X smartphone. The newest teaser suggests that the Mate X2 smartphone might just feature the display on the inside of the fold.

This new leak, which was teased on Weibo, shows off the Huawei Mate X2 smartphone as the hands of a clock and the two bright sides are on the side of the fold.

Huawei Mate X2: What we know so far

The company has confirmed that the Huawei Mate X2 smartphone will be launching on February 22, and it seems like Huawei will just be launching the smartphone in China for now.

And this isn't the first time we are hearing about the main display devices being on the inside. A previous leak had suggested the same which now turns out to be true.

Other leaks suggest that the Mate X2 smartphone will be different from the infolding smartphones that we have seen from Samsung. The main display of the smartphone will apparently be an 8-inch one with a resolution of 2200 x 2480. And this will be accompanied by a 6.45-inch 1160 x 2700 display on the outside.

The smartphone may feature a Kirin 9000 chipset with a 4,500mAh battery that would come with 66W fast charging. Previous reports have also mentioned that the Mate X2 could come with a 50-megapixel main rear camera with unspecified 16-megapixel, 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors alongside it. There's also set to be a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

