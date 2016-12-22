HTC’s mysterious January announcement could be for the One X10

HTC recently teased a big announcement that it’s going to make on January 12. While the teaser gave little away, we might now know what’s coming.

According to Chinese site MyDrivers, a phone called the HTC One X10 is set to make its debut in January, in which case it’s likely this is what HTC’s been teasing.

The site reports that the HTC One X10 is the successor to the HTC One X9, and that it’s a mid-range handset with a 5.5-inch 1080 x 1920 screen, 3GB of RAM, a MediaTek Helio P10 octa-core chipset and a 13MP camera with optical image stabilization.

The site also claims that it will cost ¥2,000 (around $290/£230/AU$400), with an image showing a seemingly metal handset that looks a lot like the HTC One X9.

More than one announcement could be made

Not the most exciting announcement perhaps, but if it’s priced right the HTC One X10 could be a promising mid-range option.

It’s also possible that this isn’t what’s being announced on January 12, assuming it even exists.

CES 2017 is also held in January, so it’s possible the One X10 will be announced there instead, especially as we can’t see what it has to do with the “for u” text on HTC’s announcement teaser. In which case January could be a busy month for the company.