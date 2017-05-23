HTC's answer to the OnePlus 3? Desire 10 Pro launched in India at Rs 26,490

HTC has just launched its upper mid-range offering, the Desire 10 Pro in India at a price of Rs 26,490. The Desire 10 pro was announced alongside the Desire 10 Lifestyle a few months ago and aims to compete with likes of the Zenfone 3, Xiaomi Mi 5 and even the One Plus 3.

Desire 10 Pro: MediaTek in a world of Snapdragon

HTC aims to position it as a premium mid range offering and claims that the handset will have great sound and camera performance.

The Desire 10 Pro comes with a 5.5-inch-inch fullHD display (protected by Gorilla Glass) and is powered by the octa core MediaTek Helio P10 processor. Additionally, the device has 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD), BoomSound speakers and a 3,000mAh battery.

It comes with a 20MP rear camera with laser auto-focus, an aperture of f/2.2 and a BSI sensor. On the front, there is a 13MP camera with an aperture of f/2.2, a BSI sensor and a "selfie panorama" mode to help capture wide-angle photos.

The handset supports 4G LTE Cat, GPS/A-GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n. It comes with Android 6.01 Marshmallow out of the box, which is a little disappointing considering Android 7/0 Nougat has been out for quite some time now.

Faisal Siddiqui, President, South Asia, HTC, said "Desire 10 Pro is inspired by many of the same innovations that have made the flagship HTC 10 so popular, making it the most brilliant 'Desire' ever".

HTC Desire 10 Pro specifications

Display : 5.5-inch Full HD (1920x1080)

Dimensions : 156.5 x 76 x 7.9mm, 165 grams

Processor : Mediatek Helio P10

Camera : 20MP rear camera, 13MP front camera

RAM : 4GB

Storage : 64GB (expandable via microSD)

OS : Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Battery : 3,000mAh

Price and availability

As mentioned above, the handset will cost Rs 26,490 and will be available in retail outlets by the second week of December.

Very tough competition

The Desire 10 Pro faces tough competition from the likes of the OnePlus 3 and the recently launched Zenfone 3. What do you think about HTC’s latest offering? Can it succeed in this incredibly competitive segment or will it sink without a trace? Sound off in the comments!

