How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2019 online for free: stream from UK or abroad

Being over halfway of season 17 of Strictly, the competition is getting fiercer by the minute. With each week comes more glitter and glamour as well as the dramatic and emotional eliminations. Who will get the coveted score of TEN from the judges and who will be foxtrotting away? All of your burning questions will be answered on the upcoming weeks of Strictly.

Not sure where you can catch up or watch? Don't panic, we have got you covered- we'll tell you how to watch Strictly Come Dancing online - regardless of where in the world you are.

Watch Strictly Come Dancing online: when's it on? Luckily for everyone, Strictly is on twice a week on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One. The times differ from week to week but for this weekend it will air at 7.00pm on Saturday and 7.15pm on Sunday.

What a roller coaster of a season it has been! Halloween week was glamorous but ultimately spooky indeed, with another couple getting eliminated.

The race for the final and the coveted prize of the Glitterball is on, and the contestants are giving it all they have got. With incredible rumbas, quick-steps and paso-dobles, the competition just keeps getting harder.

The latest episode brought another emotional elimination (don't worry we won't spoil anything for you) as well as the dramatic news that Michelle Visage will not be participating in the 2020 arena tour next year.

Need to catch up on the episodes or you're already ready for the next one? Keep reading as we tell you how you can get your dancing fix - where to watch Strictly Come Dancing online. And for those of you outside of the UK, do not worry you don't have to miss out on all the dancing drama, you can simply live stream Strictly by using a VPN service .

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing online for free in the UK:

For all UK residents, it is very simple, you can get your weekly dance fix by having a TV license and tuning into BBC One broadcast, via aerial, satellite or cable.

You can also watch the show online, using the BBC iPlayer or TVPlayer.com. So if you've got other plans during its broadcast, you don't need to miss out - you can catch up on all the episodes on BBC iPlayer. Plus, you can do this on your laptop, tablet, smartphone or smart TV.

Stream Strictly Come Dancing from anywhere else in the world for free:

Not in the country currently or living abroad? Don't fret, simply quickstep into a UK IP address - which you can do with a VPN and TVPlayer.com. Then all that is left to do is to load BBC iPlayer through the app or a dedicated TV streaming website.

Now the ultimate question.... Which VPN is best for you? Our fave is ExpressVPN . And how do you use that to access a Strictly live stream? Read on to find out all you need to know.

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free and the best legal way to stream every minute of Strictly 2019.

Who are this year's Strictly contestants?

Here are the superb 16 contestants on this years Strictly Come Dancing

Alex Scott, 34, pundit for the BBC and Sky Sports.

Kelvin Fletcher, 35, actor.

Will Bayley, 31, paralympian/table tennis player.

Michelle Visage, 50, judge on Ru Paul's Drag Race

Viscountess Emma Weymouth, 33, Socialite.

Karim Zeroual, 19, CBBC presenter.

Saffron Baker, 19, Youtube star.

Chris Ramsey, 32, comedian.

And here's who's already been eliminated: