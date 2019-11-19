How to watch Johnson vs Corbyn: the Debate online for free in the UK or abroad

Whether you think that it's an essential cog of the democratic machine or a mere sideshow where only the sheer strength personality can shine, there's no question that live television debates are now a crucial part of general election campaigns. Tonight Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will take each other on in the first of two one-on-one debates - and you can watch the Prime Ministerial Debate online regardless of where in the world you are.

Johnson vs Corybn: when's it on? The first televised debate be shown live on ITV on Tuesday, November 19. They'll verbally spar for a whole hour from 8pm GMT.

Beaming in from Manchester and refereed hosted by news anchor Julie Etchingham, Johnson vs Corbyn is set to be a bitter battle. Representing the Conservative and Labour parties respectively, the two haven't been backward in criticising the other in recent weeks. Some barbs have been rather personal - Johnson comparing Corbyn to Stalin among alleged other cruder insults, while the Labour leader has questioned the integrity of the Prime Minister on more than a few occasions.

Naturally Brexit will be one of the most hotly discussed topics tonight, with both gentlemen having the chance to lay out their plans. While immigration, the NHS, education and criminal justice will inevitably also be covered over the course of the allotted hour.

It's likely to be a tetchy affair with neither contender wanting to show any weakness ahead of their manifesto pledges. And to see how it all goes down - no matter whether you're in the UK or not - we'll explain how you can watch the Corbyn vs Johnson debate online tonight.

Looking for something lighter? See how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK online

Watch the Debate online for free in the UK:

This first debate (there are a few to come before General Election night on December 12) is live on old fashioned terrestrial television in the UK. So that means you can head to the ITV Hub on your laptop, mobile or TV streaming device if you're using your internet connection to watch the debate online.

Or if you want another live streaming option for your mobile, tablet or computer there is the free TVPlayer.com which has good quality streaming as well as the rest of the Freeview channels on one easy platform.

Stream Johnson vs Corbyn anywhere else in the world for free:

Whether you're watching on ITV, the TV Player or even YouTube, we suspect that your live stream will be geo-blocked if you're trying to watch this coverage from overseas. That's really frustrating if you happen to be on holiday or away with work and still want to watch.

So that you don't miss out, you could always try tuning in by using a VPN. They're super easy to use and effectively allow you to change your IP address for one in another country and watch as if you were back in the UK.

Getting a VPN and watching from abroad is as easy as 1-2-3...

1. Download and install a VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go far wrong with Express. ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and if you click here you can get 49% off and 3 months free, too.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.