How to watch His Dark Materials online: stream the new show from anywhere and for free

The time has come for the fantastic, epic trilogy of fantasy novels - the on screen adaptation of His Dark Materials as a series has finally arrived. Don't want to miss what is set to be another incredible HBO show? Keep reading to find out how to watch His Dark Materials online - no matter where on Earth you are.

Yep, HBO (and the BBC) is bringing His Dark Materials to your screens and from the two episodes so far it's set to be as epic as the novels. The short clip promises an eight part series with action, fantastical creatures, a search for the truth and more twists and turns than you could possibly imagine.

Watch His Dark Materials online: when and where? Episodes from the HBO series will air weekly on Mondays at 9/8c in the US on (you guessed it) HBO, while folk in the UK get it a night earlier (8pm GMT every Sunday).

Although the first episode focuses on the fierce hero Lyra Belacqua, and the characters adventures in the northern lights - the second episode brought plenty of mystery and questions.

Viewers have now been left guessing if Mrs Coulter is the villain of the show, after her violent outburst at Lyra. We've also been left questioning why the Gobblers are kidnapping children and for what purpose?

Viewers are still being treated to the impressive visual effects of the fantastical daemons - the physical manifestation of people's souls. The episode also brought the question of how close people are to their daemons, as when Lord Boreal (Ariyon Bakare) steps through into modern-day Oxford, his dæmon disappears.

And on that note, why can Mrs Coulter be so far from her daemon? All we can say is we can't wait for the next episode

Can't wait to watch? Keep reading to find out how to watch His Dark Materials online - no matter where in the world you are. For a change, it's great news in the UK, where you get to see it first and for FREE!

Watch His Dark Materials online from outside your country:

If you're away on vacation or just temporarily overseas when the show premiered and or the weekly episodes air, do not panic! You can still watch His Dark Materials online as it happens (or on catch up). Using a little handy trick, you can get around geo-restrictions and digital borders that would usually get in the way by using a VPN (assuming you don't breach any broadcaster Ts&Cs, of course).

This will allow you to gain access to all the incredible His Dark Materials episodes as they happen without even having to be in one of the countries its airing in by changing your IP. That way you can watch the show while abroad.

Which VPN is best for you? Our personal favorite is ExpressVPN. And how do you use that to watch His Dark Materials online? Read on to find out all you need to know.

The easiest way to stream His Dark Materials outside the countries mentioned below is to download and install a VPN. Once downloaded, change your location to a server back in your home country and then watch His Dark Materials online as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch His Dark Materials online in the US:

As it is an HBO original, it comes as no shock that that HBO is the go-to place to watch His Dark Materials online in the US. The good news is that you have some choice in how much you pay as HBO offers a few packages and deals, and most of these packages are pretty flexible. HBO offers free trials on all of its packages, which helps soften the blow. Prices start at $14.99 a month with HBO and go up depending on which package you choose.

How to watch His Dark Materials online in the UK (and for FREE):

If you're watching from the UK then BBC One is the place to be, and even if you miss an episode or two you'll be able to watch it on BBC iPlayer on catch up. His Dark Materials aired on Sunday, November 3 at 8pm on BBC One. Episodes will then air weekly on Sundays at the same time and place. And if you're out of the country and still want to watch shows from your BBC One or on BBC iPlayer, then you'll need to download and install a VPN as described above.



How to watch His Dark Materials online in Canada:

Luckily for Canadian fans, His Dark Materials will be showing exclusively on HBO1. It premiered the same day it did in the US so on Monday, November 4 at 9pm on HBO1. Episodes will then air weekly on Mondays at the same time and place. So make sure you tune in!

How to watch His Dark Materials online in Australia:

For all of the Australian fans out there, Foxtel's cable service or the company's streaming service, Foxtel Now is the way to go. The series will premiere one day after the US, so on Tuesday, November 5 at 8.30pm AEDT. Episodes will then air weekly on Tuesdays at the same time. Like the streaming services above, you will have to pay to get a subscription and there are a host of different packages available, but Foxtel Now offers a free 10-day trial if you haven't already signed up.

Watch the His Dark Materials trailer: