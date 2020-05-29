Honor announces 'Super Service' offers for customers in India

With the two-month long lockdown rendering service networks ineffective, users are now making a beeline for getting their devices repaired. And, Honor has launched a Super Service Offers for its customers.

Under the campaign, Honor smartphone users will be able to get discounts on spare parts, free services up to a certain extent, and even pick-up & drop facilities for all its handsets. Some smartwatches will also be eligible under the campaign that is valid till June 30 2020.

Discount on Spare parts

All Honor smartphone users will be entitled to to a flat 30% discount on the cost of spare parts, available on all the smartphones. Additionally, customers getting screen replacements will also get a free battery replacement. Moreover, spare parts replaced during the out-of-warranty repair, will carry a warranty for 90-days from the date the repaired device is delivered/picked-up.

Free Screen Protectors

All customers using HONOR devices, whether in or out of warranty, will be eligible to get screen protective film and application at zero cost. However, this offer is limited only to select smartphone models.

Free Cleaning and Diagnosis

All users, whether in or out of warranty smartphones, can get their smartphones cleaned and diagnosed irrespective of it needing repair. The service will include checking the phone’s major hardware and software functions such as cameras, battery and charging, screen display and appearance, and the performance of applications.

Free Delivery

Honor smartphone users simply need to call at 18002109999 (Toll-free number) and schedule the pick-up request with Authorised Service Centres. Again, this is for in-warranty and out-of-warranty smartphones. There’s no limit to the pick-up and drop service distance within the serviceable pin code area.

Freebies

The first 500 consumers will get special freebies. The above-mentioned offers are available at exclusive as well as authorised Multi-brand service centres.

For more information on “Super Service Offers" and, other terms and conditions, visit Honor's service page here.