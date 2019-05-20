Honor 20 will still get security updates despite Google's restrictions on Huawei

Honor is set to announce its flagship Honor 20 phone series tomorrow at an event in London, but whatever is unveiled will be overshadowed by the Google suspension of Huawei Android updates.

Due to new sanctions on the Chinese company in the US, Google has pulled access to all core Android services, in a move that could severely impact the launch of new Huawei and Honor phones.

Honor previously told TechRadar, "Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally."

TechRadar has now received confirmation that this will also be the case for the devices that Honor announces on May 21 at its London event.

A small gurantee

Currently that's expected to be the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro, which will sit alongside the previously-announced Honor 20 Lite.

Whatever Honor announces will be covered by Huawei's commitment above, but there's no gurantee that will remain the case for the entire lifetime of your smartphone.

We likely won't know much more for certain tomorrow when the brand announces its new devices either, but we'll be pushing for more information to help you make your choice pre-purchase.