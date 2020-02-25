Hide.me is the latest VPN to join the i2Coalition

The VPN service hide.me has announced that it is the newest member of the Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition) and its VPN Trust Initiative (VTI).

The i2Coalition is a group of global internet infrastructure providers and technology firms who support the growth of the internet while VTI is a consortium of leading VPN providers who are focused on improving digital safety for consumers by building understanding, strengthening trust and mitigating risk for those who use VPN services.

Co-founder and board chair of the i2Coalition, Christian Dawson praised the latest member of the coalition, saying:

“To have hide.me join the i2Coalition and VTI is a huge moment and one we’re thrilled about. Over the course of the last eight years, hide.me has established itself as one of the leading VPN brands globally, and is known for its commitment to user privacy. We share a lot of the same values and by fighting on the same team we believe ourselves, hide.me and the rest of the consortium can really drive forward change.”

VPN Trust Initiative

The VPN Trust Initiative, whose members also include ExpressVPN, NordVPN, VyprVPN, Surfshark, IPVanish, StrongVPN and others, brings together first-hand insights and focuses on advocacy, education and awareness.

The initiative will seek to address VPN concerns and proactively solve associated challenges by defining VPN best practices, reinforcing industry standards, providing accurate information to government officials and policy makers, promoting appropriate industry-led regulations and informing the wiser technology industry.

CEO and founder of hide.me, Sebastian Schaub explained how the i2Coaliton's goals align with his own reasons for starting a VPN company in the first place, saying:

“Educating users about online security and privacy is one of the biggest challenges our industry faces. This is why we’re very pleased to be aligning ourselves with i2Coalition as we share the common goal of making people aware of online threats and helping them understand how to mitigate against these. The reason I created hide.me is because I truly believe that privacy online isn’t just a privilege - it’s a basic human right for every single person on the planet. Joining forces with the i2Coalition and VTI is a major step forward for the industry as a whole.”