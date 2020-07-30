Here's a super-cheap Surface Go 2 alternative with quad-core CPU

Chuwi has introduced its new midrange 2-in-1 hybrid PC, the Ubook X, featuring a 12-inch display, Intel’s quad-core low-power system-on-chip, and Windows 10.

Able to serve as both a laptop and a tablet, the Chuwi Ubook X comes in a chassis made of magnesium-aluminum alloy (with polycarbonate parts) and is equipped with a 12-inch touch-enabled display featuring a 3:2 resolution as well as a 2160x1440 resolution.

Given its sub-$500 price and general capabilities, the mobile system could be an alternative to Microsoft’s Surface Go 2.

As far as portability is concerned, the tablet weighs 780 grams and is about 9mm thick. Meanwhile, the Ubook X features a kickstand that can adjust its tilt from 0° to 145°.

The touchscreen can work with Chuwi’s HiPen H6 stylus that supports 4096 levels of pressure, but this part has to be bought separately, just like the keyboard.

Hybrid PC

The 2-in-1 is based on Intel’s quad-core Celeron N4100 ‘Gemini Lake’ system-on-chip (four Goldmont Plus cores running at 1.10GHz – 2.40GHz, UHD Graphics 600, 6W TDP) that is accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR4 memory as well as a 256GB SSD.

By contrast, Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 are powered by Intel’s dual-core Pentium Gold 4425Y (two Skylake cores at 1.70GHz, UHD Graphics 615, 6W TDP) or Core m3-8100Y ‘Amber Lake’ SoCs (two Skylake cores at 1.60GHz – 3.40GHz, UHD Graphics 615, 5W TDP) SoCs paired with 4 or 8GB of RAM as well as a 64GB eMMC module or a 128GB SSD.

While the Surface Go 2 uses Intel’s high-performance cores and a has a better GPU, its entry-level Pentium Gold-powered configuration only has 4GB of memory as well as 64GB of storage, whereas a beefier machine with the Core m3-8100Y (as well as 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD) is substantially more expensive.

When it comes to connectivity, the Chuwi Ubook X has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 Type-A connector, a micro-HDMI 2.0 output (up to 4Kp60 support), a micro-SD slot, a 3.5-mm headset jack, POGO pins to connect a keyboard, and a DC charging port.

As far as battery life is concerned, the Chuwi Ubook X can work for about nine hours on one charge of its 38 Wh battery.

The official MSRP of the Chuwi Ubook X is $489 when bought directly from the company (so, add appropriate VAT, shipping costs and other possible expenses), but right now the company offers the product for $399. If you buy the unit by August 8, 2020, you can get Chuwi’s keyboard free of charge. Otherwise, you will have to hunt the unit at Chuwi’s website or at Amazon, where it can cost $20 ~ $30.

